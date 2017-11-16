Weekend events: A neo-noir affair, a mayhem makeover, barely dressed men and more

16Thursday — IRCONU Coronation XVIII

This weekend Ogden becomes the “new black” as the Imperial Rainbow Court of Northern Utah celebrates Coronation XVIII. Prior to the crowning event, An Evening at the Open Hearts Club: A Neo-Noir Affair (which includes an after-water party!), several events are scheduled, including tonight’s opening night event — Sin City: A Night IN-O’Town and, of course, the annual Victory Brunch on Sunday. Orange jumpsuits are encouraged (Ha!).

Comfort Suites Hotel, 2250 S. 1200 West, Ogden, through Sunday, event times and ticket prices vary, irconu.org

17Friday — Third Friday Bingo

The Mattresses of Mayhem … I mean Matrons, sorry! It’s hard for me to remember that since they typically are not dignified and/or sober. Just sayin’! This month’s bingo benefits the Utah Stonewall Democrats, that work for equal rights for Utah’s LGBT communities and their families. Kitchen concessions will be available for purchase: hot dogs, soft pretzels (such as Michael Aaron after a couple glasses of wine), nachos, soft drinks and candy bars. This event is family friendly and alcohol free — awww, those poor so-called matrons. Kids are welcome and encouraged.

First Baptist Church, 777 S. 1300 East, 7-9pm. Admission: $6 for one card or two for $10, Party Foul Insurance $5, Flamingo Hat of Shame $5, Drag-in-a-Bag $50.00 (for a contribution of $50 we will give the person of your choosing a drag makeover during intermission)

— Zest Lounge 90’s Party

Zest Kitchen & Bar’s all-too infrequent dance parties celebrates the music of the 1990’s tonight. And they are asking for what you want to hear. I recommend “Groove is in the Heart,” “Cotton Eye Joe,” “Gettin’ Jigging Wit It” and “Vogue.”

Zest Kitchen & Bar, 275 S. 200 West, 9pm-midnight

18Saturday — GULB Hard Cider Launch Party

For the second year in a row, Mountain West Hard Cider has partnered with The Green Urban Lunch Box, a local nonprofit that partners with fruit tree owners in the valley to harvest and distribute fruit that would otherwise go to waste. So again this year, they’ve created a deliciously dry, farm style, bottle-conditioned hard cider. Hit the cidery hard for a special tasting of the limited-edition cider, and get 50 percent off GULB T-shirts from local artist The HexPress. Also, it’s National Cider Day — so why not have a great picture and hashtag for your day! Free Banbury Cross donuts — limited amount though, so be sure to show up early.

Mountain West Hard Cider, 425 N. 400 West, 11am-1pm. Tastings $5

— Underwear Night

Or lack there of … By the way, Gene’s tagline “What’s in your pants?” for this monthly event — both literally and figuratively — steals from Capital One.

Club Try-Angles, 251 W. Harvey Milk Blvd, 6pm (if so inclined) to closing

19Sunday — Piper Brunch

2017 Fabby award winner Piper Down offers a weekly Sunday Brunch at which all patrons are highly encouraged to order an Uber or more so, a Lyft both to and from this uniquely awesome Irish pub.

Piper Down, 1492 S. State St, 10am. Dollar mimosas and free Bloody Mary bar