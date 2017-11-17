Gallivan Center: ‘Give boredom the cold shoulder’

The Gallivan Center ice rink, located at 50 East 200 S., will reopen for the 2017-18 winter season Friday, Nov. 17, 6 p.m.-midnight (weather permitting). By 6 p.m., the weather is reported to be partly cloudy and a temperature of about 40 degrees. Deejay Jon Smith will be there to get your ice dance on!

The Valda E. Tarbet Ice Rink is the only outdoor ice rink in Salt Lake City, and the Gallivan Center boasts over 350,000 lights during the holiday season. The rink is a popular destination for couples and families looking to enjoy the outdoors and celebrate the season in the heart of the city.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, starting at 4 p.m., the plaza will light up for the Christmas season. There will be a DJ, food trucks, and ice skating performances by American Ice Theater. If you have never seen Gallivan Center’s 60-foot holiday tree, you won’t want to miss it. And if you have, you know it’s a sight to see.

“The ice rink is a favorite for Salt Lake City residents and visitors alike,” says Talitha Day, director of the Gallivan Center & Community Events. in a press release. “When the rink reopens every November, you know the holiday season is not far behind.”

The ice rink will be open Monday-Thursday, 4-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, noon-midnight, and Sunday, noon-7 p.m. Schedule changes and rink closures may occur due to inclement weather and private rentals. Please check the website calendar at TheGallivanCenter.com for rink closures and holiday hours.

Admission is $9 for adults and $8 for seniors and children under 12. Children age 3 and under skate for free. Ice skate rental is included in the admission price. Visit www.groupon.com/biz/salt-lake-city/gallivan-center-ice-rink for discount tickets.