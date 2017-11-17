Tony’s gay agenda

ANNUAL EVENTS

The Big Gay “Winter Wonderland” Bus(es) are mostly primped and polished for the trek along Interstate 80 to “palmy” Wendover … Yes, “palmy” is a Big Gay Dictionary word for what happens in Wendover and/or on the bus(es), stays there. Just remember to secure those packages with Scotch tape, baby!

We love the SLMC, especially ‘til Dennis McCracken comes … and comes around again, and Michael Aaron pearls the earth.

The bestest is the Kurt Bestor Christmas. The annual concert will make your heart twinkle.

And nobody’s deliverance is better than the songbirds of Park City … they make Salt Lakers eat worms, or so “The Voice” says so?

2Saturday — Big Gay Fun Bus to Wendover

Club Try-Angles, 251 W. Harvey Milk Blvd, 12-9pm. Tickets $25, biggayfunbus.com

8Friday — Salt Lake Men’s Choir: ‘Til the Season Comes Round Again

First Baptist Church, 777 S, 1300 East, times vary, through Sunday. Tickets $15, good for any performance, saltlakemenschoir.org

14Thursday — A Kurt Bestor Christmas

Delta Performance Hall, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St, 8pm, through Saturday. Tickets$25-50, artsaltlake.org

— Holiday Spectacular and Sing-A-Long

Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main St, Park City, times vary, through Sunday. Tickets $19-25, egyptiantheatrecompany.com

CONCERTS

Gaga, gaga, oh-la-la … sounds like Michael Aaron in his hot tub. Just sayin’! Not that the Lady would complain, right?

14Thursday — Lady Gaga: Joanne World Tour

Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 S. West Temple, 7:30pm. Tickets $46-226, smithstix.com

DANCE/BALLET

It’s Been A While Dance Company (sounds like my love life, but I’m svelte!), presents “Movement Never Lies” and neither does my left big toe. Experience change through the eyes of Martha Graham, the founder of modern dance. Discover how her life and experiences influenced her own dancing and brought forth a new era of dance.

The Tooele Valley Academy of Dance, the “Snow Queen,” off of Interstate 80, has hijacked the Big Gay Fun Bus numerous times. But don’t point toes!

2Saturday — Movement Never Lies

Jeanne Wagner Theatre, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, 7pm. Tickets $8, artsaltlake.org

4Monday — The Snow Queen Ballet

Jeanne Wagner Theatre, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, 7pm. Tickets $10, artsaltlake.org

MOVIES

Based on the life of Try-Angles’ Gene Nate, “The Disaster Artist: My Life Inside The Room, The Greatest Bad Film Ever Made” (Haha!), is the basis of the new film “The Disaster Artist,” starring the Franco brothers … way better than the Menendez bros.

8Friday — The Disaster Artist

Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, times vary. Tickets $6.75-9.25, saltlakefilmsociety.org

SPECIAL ENGAGEMENTS

Celebrate the holidays “1960’s style” with The Midtown Men – four stars from the original cast of Broadway’s “Jersey Boys.” Enjoy a thrilling holiday performance with the Utah Symphony featuring yuletide classics such as “Winter Wonderland,” “Let It Snow,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and more.

A Drag Queen Christmas – The Naughty Tour features contestants from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” performing live on stage and rocking the catwalk. It’s an evening of holiday songs and outstanding drag performances by your favorite queens.

12Tuesday — Holiday Hits with Midtown Men and the Utah Symphony

Abravanel Hall, 123 S. West Temple, 7:30pm. Tickets $29-85, artsaltlake.org

17Sunday — A Drag Queen Christmas

Jeanne Wagner Theatre, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, 8pm. Tickets $50-100, artsaltlake.org

THEATRE

Inspired by the real-life newsboy strike of 1899, the Disney movie-turned-hit-Broadway-musical, “Newsies,” has something for everyone — acrobatic dancing, heartfelt songs and a rousing story of underdogs taking on the establishment — all rolled into a feel-good evening of family entertainment. It’s based on the book by Harvey Fierstein … not Weinstein. Ei-ei-o!

Deborah Cox, singer-songwriter and actress, takes on the role that made Whitney Houston forego Hurricane Harvey … too soon? Anyhoo, Houston, both the diva and city, deserve our respect and support, and Cox is the perfect, and only choice, for the medium.

1Friday — Newsies

Pioneer Theatre, 300 S. 1400 East, UofU, times vary, through Dec. 20. Tickets $42-69, pioneertheatrecompany.org

5Tuesday — The Bodyguard

Delta Performance Hall, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St, times vary, through Dec. 10. Tickets $30-100, artsaltlake.org



UPCOMING EVENTS

Jan. 6, Monica Lewinsky, ecclescenter.org

Feb. 6, The Killers, smithstix.com

July 11-17, Hamilton, artsaltlake.org