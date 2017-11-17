Tony’s gay agenda

ANNUAL EVENTS
The Big Gay “Winter Wonderland” Bus(es) are mostly primped and polished for the trek along Interstate 80 to “palmy” Wendover … Yes, “palmy” is a Big Gay Dictionary word for what happens in Wendover and/or on the bus(es), stays there. Just remember to secure those packages with Scotch tape, baby!
We love the SLMC, especially ‘til Dennis McCracken comes … and comes around again, and Michael Aaron pearls the earth.
The bestest is the Kurt Bestor Christmas. The annual concert will make your heart twinkle.
And nobody’s deliverance is better than the songbirds of Park City … they make Salt Lakers eat worms, or so “The Voice” says so?
2Saturday — Big Gay Fun Bus to Wendover
Club Try-Angles, 251 W. Harvey Milk Blvd, 12-9pm. Tickets $25, biggayfunbus.com
8Friday — Salt Lake Men’s Choir: ‘Til the Season Comes Round Again
First Baptist Church, 777 S, 1300 East, times vary, through Sunday. Tickets $15, good for any performance, saltlakemenschoir.org
14Thursday — A Kurt Bestor Christmas
Delta Performance Hall, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St, 8pm, through Saturday. Tickets$25-50, artsaltlake.org
— Holiday Spectacular and Sing-A-Long
Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main St, Park City, times vary, through Sunday. Tickets $19-25, egyptiantheatrecompany.com
CONCERTS
Gaga, gaga, oh-la-la … sounds like Michael Aaron in his hot tub. Just sayin’! Not that the Lady would complain, right?
14Thursday — Lady Gaga: Joanne World Tour
Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 S. West Temple, 7:30pm. Tickets $46-226, smithstix.com
DANCE/BALLET
It’s Been A While Dance Company (sounds like my love life, but I’m svelte!), presents “Movement Never Lies” and neither does my left big toe. Experience change through the eyes of Martha Graham, the founder of modern dance. Discover how her life and experiences influenced her own dancing and brought forth a new era of dance.
The Tooele Valley Academy of Dance, the “Snow Queen,” off of Interstate 80, has hijacked the Big Gay Fun Bus numerous times. But don’t point toes!
2Saturday — Movement Never Lies
Jeanne Wagner Theatre, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, 7pm. Tickets $8, artsaltlake.org
4Monday — The Snow Queen Ballet
Jeanne Wagner Theatre, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, 7pm. Tickets $10, artsaltlake.org
MOVIES
Based on the life of Try-Angles’ Gene Nate, “The Disaster Artist: My Life Inside The Room, The Greatest Bad Film Ever Made” (Haha!), is the basis of the new film “The Disaster Artist,” starring the Franco brothers … way better than the Menendez bros.
8Friday — The Disaster Artist
Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, times vary. Tickets $6.75-9.25, saltlakefilmsociety.org
SPECIAL ENGAGEMENTS
Celebrate the holidays “1960’s style” with The Midtown Men – four stars from the original cast of Broadway’s “Jersey Boys.” Enjoy a thrilling holiday performance with the Utah Symphony featuring yuletide classics such as “Winter Wonderland,” “Let It Snow,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and more.
A Drag Queen Christmas – The Naughty Tour features contestants from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” performing live on stage and rocking the catwalk. It’s an evening of holiday songs and outstanding drag performances by your favorite queens.
12Tuesday — Holiday Hits with Midtown Men and the Utah Symphony
Abravanel Hall, 123 S. West Temple, 7:30pm. Tickets $29-85, artsaltlake.org
17Sunday — A Drag Queen Christmas
Jeanne Wagner Theatre, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, 8pm. Tickets $50-100, artsaltlake.org
THEATRE
Inspired by the real-life newsboy strike of 1899, the Disney movie-turned-hit-Broadway-musical, “Newsies,” has something for everyone — acrobatic dancing, heartfelt songs and a rousing story of underdogs taking on the establishment — all rolled into a feel-good evening of family entertainment. It’s based on the book by Harvey Fierstein … not Weinstein. Ei-ei-o!
Deborah Cox, singer-songwriter and actress, takes on the role that made Whitney Houston forego Hurricane Harvey … too soon? Anyhoo, Houston, both the diva and city, deserve our respect and support, and Cox is the perfect, and only choice, for the medium.
1Friday — Newsies
Pioneer Theatre, 300 S. 1400 East, UofU, times vary, through Dec. 20. Tickets $42-69, pioneertheatrecompany.org
5Tuesday — The Bodyguard
Delta Performance Hall, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St, times vary, through Dec. 10. Tickets $30-100, artsaltlake.org
UPCOMING EVENTS
Jan. 6, Monica Lewinsky, ecclescenter.org
Feb. 6, The Killers, smithstix.com
July 11-17, Hamilton, artsaltlake.org
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.