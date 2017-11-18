Foothill Cultural District holiday shopping

Celebrate the season with unique gifts for Christmas and Hanukkah

Thanksgiving weekend signals the start of Holiday shopping. To help you find the perfect gift for that discriminating person on your gift list, the Foothill Cultural District has launched its district wide Holiday Gift Shop Sale.

Unique and innovative gift shops abound within the Foothill Cultural District. Nine of the best museums, galleries, parks, event centers and hotel accommodations in Utah fill the three-square miles of the district. Bounded by the East Bench down to Liberty Park, the state’s finest cultural institutions feature memorable gifts of uncommon design and price.

Holiday shoppers will not only find quality gifts that are exciting, tasteful and informative, but through their purchases, will also directly support their favorite cultural attractions. All of the gift items have been carefully curated to reflect the individual qualities and personalities of each institution.

Patrons may select lavishly illustrated prints and fine art books at the Utah Museum of Fine Arts gift store. They may visit Hogle Zoo’s gift shop to discover innovative toys, games and casual wear for their children. Furthermore, they may choose from the beautifully illustrated Audubon books about the world’s avian populations, their habitats and customs at Tracy Aviary’s gift shop. From hand-crafted jewelry to the latest in dinosaur toys and collectibles, the Natural History Museum Store has an ever-evolving selection of memorabilia.

The gardening aficionado on your list will thrill at Red Butte Garden’s gifts of botanical beauty and wonder at the illustrated books of Utah’s indigenous flora. This Is The Place Heritage Park features a veritable gift emporium that overflows with Native American jewelry, books and reminders a bygone Pioneer era. Fort Douglas Military Museum’s gift store ranks among the most comprehensive purveyor of illustrated military history books from the Civil War to the present.

Or, for that special someone, give the gift of a weekend away at the gracious University Guest House Hotel, complete with luxurious amenities, complimentary breakfast and a breathtaking view of the Salt Lake Valley.

For the gift that keeps on giving all year, an annual membership to any of the attractions is guaranteed to return pleasure, fun and education as well as benefits such as member preview receptions, discounts at comparable museums, zoos and parks nationwide. An annual membership is a welcome gift for one person on your list or for an entire family.

Shopping at the Foothill Cultural District’s nonprofit gift shops is a chance to support local educational organizations, give back to the community through patronizing area institutions, support good causes, find unique and economical holiday gifts, and enjoy an entertaining and educational experience at favorite cultural attractions, all at the same time.

Gift cards are available and parking is free. Admission tickets to the attractions are not required to shop at the District’s shops. Each gift store is staffed with knowledgeable consultants to help you find the exact present you’ll be proud to give to even the most discerning recipient.

The following is a list of events and hours at the Foothill Cultural District’s attractions:

UMFA STORE

SUN., NOV. 26, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

MUSEUM STORE HOLIDAY MARKET

SAT., DEC. 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

(CLOSED MONDAY)

HOGLE ZOO GIFT SHOP

DAILY, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

ZOOLIGHTS

DEC. 1-31 / CLOSED CHRISTMAS DAY

SUN.-WED., 5:30-9 p.m.

THURS.-SAT., 5:30-10 p.m.

NATURAL HISTORY MUSEUM GIFT SHOP

DAILY, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

WED., 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

TRACY AVIARY GIFT SHOP

DAILY, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

THIS IS THE PLACE: CHRISTKINDLMARKT

NOV. 30-Dec. 2

11 a.m.-8 p.m.

GIFT SHOP AT VISITORS CENTER

DAILY, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

RED BUTTE GARDEN: HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE

DEC. 2-3, 10 a.m.

FORT DOUGLAS MUSEUM GIFT STORE

TUES.-SAT., noon–5 p.m.

THE TOWER AT RICE – ECCLES STADIUM

PRIVATE GUIDED TOURS OF STADIUM AND TOWER (BY APPOINTMENT)

UNIVERSITY GUEST HOUSE HOTEL

DELUXE GIFT ACCOMMODATIONS

RESERVATIONS – 801-587-2980 or 877-412-8159