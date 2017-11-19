web analytics
BookwormSez these reads are great for the under the Xmas tree

by Terri Schlichenmeyer
The love – and troubles – between mother and son is at the heart of “Outside is the Ocean” by Matthew Lansburgh, a new short story collection that has a common arc. It’s about a mother with a troubled life, who believes her gay son has forgotten her. It’s about family, and love. Pair it with “Trans Gendent: The Year’s Best Transgender Speculative Fiction” edited by Bogi Takacs. It’s full of collected tales of fantasy, horror and just plain weirdness.

Why do we even need genders? If that’s a question your giftee asks often, then look for “Beyond Trans: Does Gender Matter?” by Heath Fogg Davis. This book takes a good look at why we have genders and the four particular places in everyday life where we should think about abolishing any mention of differences.

If your giftee loves his books a bit on the spiritual side, then “Owls Don’t Have to Mean Death” by Chip Livingston is the book to wrap. It’s the story of a Florida Creek man who learns many lessons from his ancestors, but will that help him when illness strikes someone he loves?

For someone who’s on the journey to understanding and acceptance, “Gay Gringo: A Memoir” by Roy Langridge may be a great choice. Just be aware, before wrapping it, that this self-published book includes some steamy scenes.

Terri Schlichenmeyer

Terri Schlichenmeyer, Book Review Columnist, has been reading since she was 3 years old and she never goes anywhere without a book. She has worked with more than 200 newspapers and nearly 50 magazines scattered in 46 states, the Virgin Islands and six provinces of Canada. Terri lives on a hill in Wisconsin with two dogs and 12,000 books.

