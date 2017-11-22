SLC Small Business Saturday shopping, stargazing out actor Reid Ewing

In a Salt Lake Mayor’s Office press release today: On Saturday, November 25, 2017, known nationally as Small Business Saturday, actor Reid Ewing, who stars as Dylan on the hit television series “Modern Family,” will join the Department of Economic Development, Salt Lake City Council Chair Stan Penfold, Salt Lake Chamber leadership, and Local First in showing support for local small businesses. Ewing and others will shop at local small businesses in downtown.

Small Business Saturday is seen as one of the most important shopping days of the year for many local small businesses, and the push to shop small year-round encourages consumers to support the prosperity in the communities they call home.

According to findings from Local First Utah, spending just 10 percent more to local businesses would keep approximately $1.3 billion in the Utah economy each year. Furthermore, the research shows that local retailers return more than half of their revenue to the local economy, versus just 13.6 percent from national chain retailers.

“There has been a lot of talk about Salt Lake City and the work being done to recruit large companies to invest in the City, but the Department of Economic Development is equally focused on providing our thousands of small, independent businesses the resources they need to succeed,” says Lara Fritts economic development director. “It’s the local businesses that give Salt Lake City our rich, unique character, and why we are proud to support the Small Business Saturday and Shop Small movements.”

Salt Lake City’s Department of Economic Development is focused on helping the City’s local, independent businesses succeed. One example, through the City’s partnership with Main Street America, is ongoing efforts to create a brand for the Granary District (one of only two neighborhood commercial districts in the state with a Main Street America designation) through place-making and awareness to ensure the vitality of the area is supported and sustained.

Ewing, along with city and community leaders, will visit Ken Sanders Rare Books and Vive Juicery. Both businesses are located in the Broadway business district (300 S. 200 East). Fritts will also be reading and presenting a proclamation on behalf of Mayor Biskupski.