Weekend Events: World AIDS Day to-do’s, a full-on drag Sunday and more

1Friday — PrEP Community Clinic Inaugural Celebration

Commemorate World AIDS Day and celebrate the launch of University of Utah Health’s PrEP Community Clinic, coming January 2018. This exciting evening includes live music, cocktails, appetizers, and conversations with community leaders in the field of HIV prevention and treatment, Dr. Kristin Ries and Dr. Adam Spivak. Following the cocktail party, the Zion Curtain Sisters will lead a candlelight vigil in memory of those we’ve lost. The evening is brought to you by HRC Utah, Ember SLC, Ogden’s Own Distillery, Nice & Easy Bartending Company and Dented Brick Distillery.

The PrEP Community Clinic will be a free clinic providing life-changing HIV testing, STD screening, and PrEP evaluation and medication management. All proceeds from the event will support the clinic.

Ember SLC, 623 S. State St., 6-8pm. The event is free, donations are welcomed

— Positively Fabulous: World AIDS Day Dance Party

Shortly after the aforementioned inaugural celebration, a positively fabulous dance party will be positively primo with powerhouse performances from spinsters DJ Flame Fatale and DJ M*SC (Shaun Carley). In addition, there will be fabulous interactive installations and a paintball range shooting range. Sweet!

Ember SLC, 623 S. State St., 9:30pm-2am. The event requires RSVP (by 8:30pm day of show) and tickets are $17.89/adv-$23.16/day of, online at Eventbrite. If space is available, party-goers pay $20 at the door. If you cannot afford a ticket there are a limited number of free tickets available. Contact Benjamin Holdaway on Facebook.

— World AIDS Day at WSU

Join Weber State University for its 3rd annual observance of World AIDS Day. This year will include free HIV screenings provided by the Weber Morgan Health Department as well as a screening of the documentary and critical discussion of “How To Survive A Plague.”

Weber State University, Sheperd Union Bldg, 3910 W. Campus Dr., Ogden, 9am-5pm. Free and open to the public



— UGLCC First Friday Social

A 2017 Fabby Award winner, the Utah Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce hosts their First Friday Social at Club Try-Angles — with pizza for all — and Club Ty-Angles, Fabby winner for Cheapest Drinks, Best Monthly Event: Underwear Night, best Friday Night Bar and Best Afternoon Crowd, offers tasty libations (at a minimal charge, I think! But winner for Cheapest Drinks??? It can’t be that much of a stretch). Bring your business cards for a great networking opportunity, and a chance to support a local gay-owned business.

Club Try-Angles, 251 W. Harvey Milk Blvd., 6pm. Free

2Saturday — The SugarTown Holiday Show

SugarTown is Westminster College’s pitch-perfect, gleeful, mixed-voice Acappella group, singing and dancing their way through hip, contemporary and classical pop tunes for audiences on campus and in the community. Join them for a snappy, popcorn-popping, skin-glistening good time.

Westminster College, Vieve Gore Concert Hall, 1840 S. 1300 East, 7:30pm. Free

3Sunday — RCGSE Snowball Masquerade

The Royal Court of the Golden Spike Empire’s People with AIDS Christmas fund once again hosts the annual Snowball fundraiser. A big moneymaker each year, this Snowball will have another big effect, in the best way possible. Enjoy food, drinks, a silent auction and a drag spectacular! Formal dress and masks are encouraged, but not required. Dinner is included.

Black Box Theater, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, 5-9pm. Tickets $25/adv-$30/day of show, artsaltlake.org.

— First Sunday Brunch and Bingo w/ Matrons of Mayhem

The Mattresses of Mayhem are back in the pubic [sic] limelight, at Off Trax Cafe, where “off-his-rocker” Jesse will whip it out for anyone who’s hungry … for brunch and bingo. By the way, Jesse can poach an egg like Petunia can pop a pastie!

Off Trax, 253 W. Harvey Milk Blvd., 11am doors open, bingo at 1pm. Bingo cards $5.

— Broadway DIVAS Christmas Spectacular

Ring in the holiday season with the Fabby award-winning DIVAS! See holiday tributes from “The Sound of Music,” “Sister Act,” “The Grinch,” “Dora the Explorer” and more. The event is 21+, and food and cocktails sold separately.

Club X, 445 S. 400 West, 12:30pm doors open, 2pm showtime. Tickets $25, parrottix.com. 20% OFF online code: DIVA 💋