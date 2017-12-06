Strength in numbers: Hate crimes bill to return in 2018 Utah legislative session

The Salt Lake City Council and Mayor Jackie Biskupski approved a resolution Tuesday night to urge Utah lawmakers to beef up the law addressing crimes that target people because of their race, religion or sexual orientation.

“When a criminal deliberately targets a victim because of ancestry, disability, ethnicity, sex, gender identity, national origin, race, religion or sexual orientation to deprive them of their unalienable right to life, liberty, property or to pursue happiness, other members of that community are deeply affected as is society as a whole,” the city’s resolution stated.

Salt Lake City joined West Jordan, South Salt Lake, Beaver County, Moab and Midvale in the movement to support a bill Senator Daniel Thatcher is sponsoring in the 2018 session that would give law enforcement stronger tools to address crimes that target specific groups.

It won’t be Thatcher’s first attempt to ensure protections for LGBT and other groups. Last year, legislative leaders didn’t allow a similar bill a public hearing. He introduced the measure after lawmakers in 2016 voted down another Republican senator’s controversial hate crimes bill.

Troy Williams, executive director of the Equality Utah, said it was “so encouraging” to see Salt Lake City join the effort.

“There is widespread support throughout the state to consider this legislation because it protects and includes everybody,” Williams told KSL News. “We all have a sexual orientation. We all have a gender identity. We all have a race. Many of us belong to communities of faith. And this legislation truly strikes a balance to make sure all Utahns are protected when they are targeted for who they are.”

Williams noted that in the past 20 years, not one prosecution has come from Utah’s current statute. “It’s broken. It’s not working. It is not bringing justice to victims,” he said.

While it’s uncertain whether lawmakers will be receptive to Thatcher’s bill, Williams said, “We have to persuade them to take up this issue, and we’re going to keep coming back every year until it’s passed.”