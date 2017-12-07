Weekend Events: A masqueerade, Deck your Walls soiree, singing with Maria and more

8Friday — Deck Your Walls with Art by Darin—Ooh la la la la, la la la la!

‘Tis the season to sip hot chocolate and give the gift of art! Darin Jones is hosting his 2nd annual holiday soirée in his home studio in Memory Grove. Also up is the Book Release Party of Darin‘s new “da Rin-j One’s Code to New York City” designs book, and he will be signing them. New this year he will be holding a silent art auction (for a good cause), as well as having a Stuff-A-Mug station, one-of-a-kind home and office artworks, prints and cards — and holiday surprises. It’s a family-friendly event, the more the merrier.

Darin Jones Studio, 230 Canyon Side Rd., 5-8pm tonight, 11am-4pm tomorrow. Parking is available south of (I.E. before) 220 N. Canyon Rd — where Canyon Rd turns into Canyon Side Rd — then walk up to 230 (white house, main floor).

— Keep Families Together: Celebrate & Fundraise 4 Immigrant Lives

Join Enriching Utah Coalition and Salt Lake Indivisible in protecting and empowering immigrants in the face of unprecedented, threats and to raise money for an emergency fund and hotline. Comunidades Unidas will host and manage the fund. If there ever was a time to support immigrants and immigrant justice in Utah, that time is now. Funds will be used to support emergency response efforts to help families being targeted by immigration enforcement. Their goal is to keep families together!

Funds raised will allow us to:

– Support families in extreme need for social support such as food, shelter and clothing

– Provide financial assistance for legal representation to families in need

– Support our collective hotline services that allow us to assess families’ needs and connect them with appropriate resources

Tapas and hosting generously provided by Frida Bistro and Ricos Catering and musical entertainment by Raul Montenegro and Otter Creek. If you like to eat and dance or sing along for a great cause, this event is for you and yours — get your tickets while you can (and bring your checkbook).

Frida Bistro, 545 W. 700 South, 5-7pm. Tickets $23-55, Eventbrite

9Saturday — Sing With Maria

Get your pipes polished … for the annual sing-a-long screenings of “The Sound of Music” at Tower Theater, with all the nuns and children, and if Michael Aaron shows up, probably a couple of sheep too! Both screenings include a costume contest and bags of props.

Tower Theater, 876 E. 900 South, 2pm & 6:30pm. Tickets $15, saltlakefilmsociety.org

Utah Pride Center’s 4th Annual MasQueerade Winter Ball is here with a theme of Old Hollywood Glamour (1920-50s). There will be an amazing performance by Gia Bianca Stephens. The Glam Room will be staffed by Princess Kennedy, and they will have numerous tablers, psychic readers, and a lot of free giveaways! deelanZ will be spinning hot beats all night. The event is for youth ages 14-20, and catering will be provided by Even Stevens and City Cakes & Cafe. Join in an evening of glamour, dancing, fun and community!

Salt Lake City Public Library, 210 E. 400 South, 8pm. Tickets are $5 at the door. However, we don’t want this to be a barrier to anyone attending. Please email Jimmy Lee at jimmylee@utahpridecenter.org if this a barrier to attending.

10Sunday — Affirmative Action Karaoke

Jaimal and Cooper team up to host hilariously, and deliver, the best karaoke show in Utah. They boast over 70,000 songs in their database, so take some affirmative action as the sky’s the limit for all you “The Voice” rejects. Ha! Please, my voice sounds like a toilet brush in a dry bowl, just sayin’!

Piper Down Pub, 1492 S. State St., 9pm. Free to sing, not to overdrink.