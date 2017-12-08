Provo police seek information on brutal attack in Exchange Park

A 39-year-old man was left seriously injured after he was attacked in Provo’s Exchange Park in the early-morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 26. The Daily Herald reported Michael Hansen suffered stabbing injuries and lacerations to his face and head (another source included a partially severed ear) during an attack by two unidentified men while the victim was sleeping in the park.

Jackie Hobson, Hansen’s sister, said her brother has been in a bit of a rough spot. “The last two months of his life is kind of unknown to a lot of us, but I know he has had a hard time with employment and he has a lot of anxiety and depression, so it’s been difficult for him, so at the time he was homeless.”

While there were several people in or near the park during the attack, witness accounts, if any, are still left unreported or unsubstantiated.

Hobson also said Hansen’s memory hasn’t completely returned and they don’t have many clues as to why the attack happened. “Maybe a hate crime, I mean, we don’t know. It was just two people that jumped him; they didn’t steal anything.”

Provo police are asking anyone with information regarding this attack to call Detective Payne at 801-852-7280 or 801-852-6255.

The Hansen family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with medical expenses.