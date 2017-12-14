Lady Gaga’s foundation recognizes local girl, to assemble care packages for LGBT youth today in WVC

Salt Lake City youth Savannah, 13, has been selected by Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation as their Channel Kindness Award winner for the area. On Thursday, December 14, Savannah will host an event to assemble care packages and write “Kindness Letters” expressing support, hope, and love for LGBT+ youth experiencing homelessness in the area. Savannah has been collecting donated blankets, toiletries, backpacks and other essential items for the care packages, and Lady Gaga’s fans will be invited to support her efforts by donating such items at her Salt Lake City concert that evening.

When Savannah’s coming-out speech to her church went viral in news outlets across the country, she decided to use the attention to intensify her advocacy for inclusion and kindness in her community. She has been speaking up, telling her story, and advocating for LGBT+ rights in Utah and nationwide.

The Channel Kindness Awards, executed with support from Peace First, are a part of Born This Way Foundation’s programming around Lady Gaga’s Joanne World Tour which includes in venue activations, youth-led events, and community gatherings. Channel Kindness Award winners are being selected in eight cities across the U.S. where Lady Gaga will be performing, including Salt Lake City where she will play at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on Dec, 14th.

WHEN: Thursday, December 14, 11am – 1pm

WHERE: Maverik Center | 3200 Decker Lake Dr. West Valley City, Utah 84119

RSVP: Please RSVP to Shadille Estepan at Shadille@BornThisWay.Foundation

Led by Lady Gaga and her mother Cynthia Germanotta, Born This Way Foundation was founded in 2012 to support the wellness of young people and empower them to create a kinder and braver world. To achieve these goals, Born This Way Foundation leverages evidence-based research and authentic partnerships in order to provide young people with kinder communities, improved mental health resources, and more positive environments – online and offline. To learn more, visit bornthisway.foundation.