Weekend Events: Dance Evolution, Weirdo drag show, and more

15Friday — Dance Evolution

Dance Evolution is Salt Lake City’s longest running 21+ dance party! Featuring an array of music styles from Indie and Electro to British pop, Goth, and more, this hot and sweaty party brings in tonight DJ/DC, Black P*ssy, and Turtleneck Wedding Dress. Get your twerk on — wait, can you twerk in a wedding dress or does it just look like “two pigs fightin’ under a blanket?”

Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, 9 p.m. Tickets $5, ticketfly.com

16Saturday — Holiday Boutique We Care Fundraiser

The 3rd annual Holiday Boutique to raise money for We Care pet fundraiser returns to the Utah Dog Park, where butt-sniffing is allowed and encouraged. All proceeds go directly to Utah’s animals that are in need of immediate medical and grooming care. Browse for unique gifts from over 20 local vendors. After you’re done shopping head over to see Santa, starting at 2 p.m., to find out if your pup has been naughty or nice. (These hilarious photos make for great holiday cards mind you!)

Utah Dog Park, 1977 W. North Temple, Noon-5 p.m. Santa/pet photos $15

— Weirdo! Drag Show/Dance Party

This event is an all-inclusive haven for Salt Lake City’s LGBT and ally community artists of all talents and styles and walks of life to express love, gender, sexuality, fashion, and music! The party will be emceed by The Harlot, with DJs Filippo Rippe and Authenticate. Plus, performances by Miss Villain, Dream Meli, Mercury Adams, Agony Ray, Vonda Mandrake, and Morgana Van Gogh will help you get your weirdo on (all it takes for me is a Miller Lite tallboy and a fidget spinner, just sayin’!).

Club Area 51, 451 S. 400 West, 10 p.m. Tickets $5 for 21+/$7 for 18+ at the door

— iconoCLAD Local Artist Trunk Show Sale

The best gifts are unique, and nothing is better unique than locally made goods! iconoCLAD loves supporting local creators, so they’re proud to be once again hosting some of their favorite artisans with a focus on gift giving! Also, the rest of the store will be 20 percent off besides locally made items. They are boasting fuzzy winter accessories, terrariums, jewelry, and soaps/balms, leggings, tees, and fancy printed socks.

iconoCLAD, 414 E. 300 South, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

17Sunday — Jazz Vespers

Each Fall Reverend Tom Goldsmith at First Unitarian Church kicks off a new season of Jazz Vespers, a concert series featuring top-notch, local jazz musicians. This season ends today with “Christmas Cool,” with special guest singer/actor Clotile Bonner. Jazz Vespers has been running for over 25 years and always plays to a full house, so be sure to arrive early.

First Unitarian Church, 569 S. 1300 East, 7:30 p.m. Free