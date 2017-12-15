Unsolicited advice for 2018

I was recently shopping on Amazon and came across a weekly planner filled with life encouragement, small handwritten advice, and jokes that, you guessed it, were all unsolicited. In our age of the iPhone, I know that the majority have traded in paper and pen for the notepad app, but I loved the idea and that the planner was bold enough to name itself “Unsolicited Advice 2018.” So, in the spirit of this planner, I am going to also share some unsolicited advice and action items about money, relationships, and life.

When it comes to money, it is important to ask why you are spending money. Is your goal to save time or to save money? If happiness is your goal, studies have shown that spending money to save time (i.e., hiring a maid or buying takeout) may reduce stress and improve satisfaction. Do these things: save a little extra money each week, negotiate a better salary, figure out your retirement savings, write a financial to-do list and get professional help.

Let’s get this out of the way: There is no magic solution for having a better relationship. People aren’t perfect, couples fight, we all feel insecure, and that’s just life. However, there are things you can do to that make it easier to be in a relationship. Good relationships don’t happen overnight. They take commitment, compromise, forgiveness, and most of all you must put in the effort to show you care. Do these things: put away your phone, get more sleep. Figure out your love style, and have robust conversations before moving in together.

The world is changing. There is more opportunity than ever and with that comes the uncertainty associated with cultural and technological changes that are shaping every aspect of our lives. It means you will need to spend time deciding and preparing to succeed in an unknown future. The world we are entering is very different than anything we have yet experienced. Unlike previous generations, we have an incredible gift — a chance to design your college experience and to truly architect the future you want. Do these things: let curiosity be your guide, be resilient, cultivate good friendships, and embrace each day with passion and purpose.

If you have ever wondered what makes someone more successful than you, I guarantee that in most cases the difference is planning. Careful planning is essential for success. It defines you for the next 12 months, and it gives you a roadmap for success. While I will not give you more “to-dos” I will say that when you plan correctly, you are ready for anything unexpected that may arise. You may not know the answer precisely, but you’ll at least know where it all fits in the scheme of things.

As I said when I started this article, all the advice is unsolicited. Feel free to use all, some or none. But just remember, whatever you do — make sure it’s the best for you and good luck in 2018.