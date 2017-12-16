By Ked Kirkham

Mountains, 1

East,

light contours the range

in silhouette;

from here

soft, undulating.

The snow horse emerges

out of the shadows

and snow,

climbing higher

toward the peaks.

West, the island,

Its colors indistinct;

dry beds

reflect no light.

Day will come,

flooding the night.

Light will come,

pushing the dark

beyond the lake.

I cannot name the peaks,

but like family, I recognize them;

the elders, the wise ones

encircling the crib where I was lain.

Mountains, 2

Russet foothills climb to the rock face,

reaching finally the dark

of pine and fir,

of granite and scree.

Snow in the chutes

and northern slopes

delineates the sharp edge,

the age, of the Wasatch.

Elements of range and basin;

twisting spines between canyons,

spread of bench and bluff,

the cut of creek and stream

between fragile walls of clay,

that in turn will break apart

and wash away.

Mountains, 3

Winds,

heavy with cool

and blue,

clear the air;

winnowing sunlight from night,

carding fibers of cloud

and weaving a mantilla

of light

to lay across the mountains.

Mountains, 4

I live on the edge of the Great Basin, the eastern bench;

below its canyons, above the lake.

The Great Salt Lake, where I imagine my parents,

In the keep of the island winds

roam freely, finally.

I have been to the western edge,

to the northern and southern limits.

I have slept in the heat,

hiked in the cold,

burned in the sun,

gazed into the dark when I am away from the cities.

To skirt the Promontory Mountains,

ride through the cut in the Traverse Mountains,

to wind through the Oquirrh mining districts

or summit the Wasatch passes thrills me;

Never shall I tire

Of the sudden overlook,

Or the spreading panorama

In the valleys of the mountains.

I know I am of the interloper;

The invader.

I mourn the loss our presence incurred;

So, I will keep this place sacred

whenever I am able.

I will honor the water,

I will restore the soil;

I will protect the animal brothers

And I will respect the elders,

The ancient ones who live still

in the mountains.

