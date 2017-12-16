Tony’s gay agenda

CONCERTS

A longtime fabulous Utah favorite, DeeDee Darby-Duffin returns in a new concert Backstage at the Grand. She’s been a staple as far back (that I recall) as the 2010 Different = Amazing benefit show, to as recent (that I recall) as the 2017 Women’s Redrock Music Festival. Enjoy a night of music that will make you laugh, cry, ponder and wonder as DeeDee takes you on a journey of Jazz, Rhythm & Blues and Soul.

4Thursday — Think About It featuring Dee-Dee Darby-Duffin

Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State St., 301 S., 7:30pm through Saturday. Tickets $10-20, grandtheatrecompany.com

DANCE

Presented by Repertory Dance Theatre, Emerge features choreography solely brainstormed, developed and staged by the resident RDT dancers. This show sold out last season so you’ll want to get your tickets early.

5Friday — Emerge

Jeanne Wagner Theatre, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, times vary through Saturday. Tickets $15, artsaltlake.org

MOVIES

Stealing from Petunia Pap Smear, the road to the 1994 Lillehammer Winter Olympics is fraught with danger and excitement. Olympic ice skater Tonya Harding supposedly had an iron rod taken to adversary Nancy Kerrigan’s kneecap by a hired hand to keep her from competing. It would have been more symbolic if a hammer had been used, just sayin’ (it can’t be too soon it was in freakin’ 1994)! Anyhoo, I, Tonya will finally set the bone in place.

Ellen DeGeneres raved on here TV show about the gay love story, Call Me By Your Name, which stars Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet and both just recognized with Golden Globe nods for their performances. It’s a must-see!

5Friday — I, Tonya

Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E. 300 South, times vary. Tickets $6.75-9.25, saltlakefilmsociety.org

19Friday — Call Me By Your Name

Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E. 300 South, times vary. Tickets $6.75-9.25, saltlakefilmsociety.org

SPECIAL ENGAGEMENTS

She emerged from being “Patient Zero of Internet Shaming,” as she describes it, to become a scholar and advocate. With a Master’s Degree from London School of Economics, Monica Lewinsky comes to our stage to help inform a generation of parents and kids how to tackle the “empathy crisis” of cyberbullying. Her TED Talk on the topic has received more than 11 million views. Hmmm, I just have to ask: Do you think she’ll deliver her talk from under a Resolute desk? Too soon??

Equality Utah’s QTalks is a fast-paced, high-octane LGBTQ speaker series. It creates a space where our LGBTQ community and allies come together and share ideas, lessons, and stories in quick succession. This month’s speakers are Alray Nelson of Dine Equality, who will be speaking on equal rights issues; Luis Garza of Comunidades Unidas, who will be speaking on immigration topics and his personal story. As well as Laurie Lee Hall, a former architect for the LDS Church, and Sen. Daniel Thatcher, speaking on victim targeting legislation.

The Park City Eccles Center hosts its 20th Anniversary Party featuring Pink Martini. Crossing genres of classical, jazz and old-fashioned pop, Pink Martini performances ignite incredible enthusiasm and will be returning to Park City to toast the moments of discovery and celebrate the future of the Eccles Center.

Park City Live presents Customer Appreciation Film Fest Pre-Party w/Special Guest Party Favor. Few acts have the innovative color and diverse repertoire of Party Favor, one of the fastest rising names in dance music. His edgy style helped pioneer the festival trap genre, exhilarating and thrilling audiences.

6Saturday — Monica Lewinsky

Eccles Center Theater, 1750 Kearns Blvd., Park City, 7:30pm. Tickets $29-79, ecclescenter.org

10Wednesday — QTalks

Salt Lake City Public Library, 210 E. 400 South, 7pm. Free, but must RSVP at equalityutah.org

13Saturday — 20th Anniversary Party featuring Pink Martini

Eccles Center Theater, 1750 Kearns Blvd., Park City, 7:30pm. Tickets $50-200, ecclescenter.org

— Customer Appreciation Film Fest Pre-Party w/Special Guest Party Favor

Park City Live, 425 Main St., Park City, 8pm doors open, age 21+. Tickets $10-30, parkcitylive.net

THEATRE

I saw Something Rotten on Broadway in 2016. It was a random decision; I knew nothing about it. Shakespeare is a buzzword, and I’m not ashamed to say I’m not a big fan. But I loved every minute of this hilarious smash hit. Here are three musical numbers from the show to help you make your synopsis: “God, I Hate Shakespeare,” (duh!) “Bottom’s Gonna Be On Top” (ooolala!) and “It’s Eggs!” (P.U.!)

9Tuesday — Something Rotten

Delta Performance Hall, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St, times vary, through Jan. 14. Tickets $35-110, artsaltlake.org

PHOTO: Dylan Ragland aka Party Favor