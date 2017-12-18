New Briefs: Winners and Haters

Winners

Lauren Price and Amy Laker

Lauren Price, 31, and Amy Laker, 29, have become the first gay couple married in Australia after the country’s postal “popular” vote to legalize same-sex marriage. Their wedding took place Saturday, Dec. 16, at Macarthur Park in Camden, south of Sydney, in front of 65 guests. A sign poetically read: “Pick a seat and not a side. Either way, it’s for a bride” to encourage friends and family of the brides to sit together and mingle on their wedding day.

LGBT and Ally SAG Award nominees

The Screen Actors Guild this year applauds several LGBT and allied actors, TV shows, and movies. Nominees include Ryan Murphy’s “Feud: Bette & Joan“; Sean Hayes of “Will & Grace”; Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin of “Grace and Frankie”; Uzo Aduba, Lea Delaria, Natasha Lyonne, and Taylor Schilling of “Orange is the New Black”; Timothee Chalamet of “Call Me By Your Name”; and Allison Janney of “I, Tonya.” The awards show will be hosted by Kristen Bell on Jan. 21 on TNT and TBS.

Haters

Kingsmen Hair barbershop

While Australia witnessed its first same-sex marriage over the weekend, discrimination still rears its ugly head in the land. A transgender man, Casey Franklin said he approached the Kingsmen Hair barber shop at Westfield on Oct. 4 for a haircut but was told: “we only cut men’s hair.” He said he was a man but was told “no you’re not” and refused service. Franklin lodged a complaint with the Anti-Discrimination Board and had since faced false claims by the barbershop including having been in women’s clothing and that he had grabbed his crotch at the time of the incident saying, “Look, I have a dick!”

Child welfare discrimination

Seven states, including five in just the last three years, have passed laws granting a license to discriminate against LGBT people in foster care and adoption services. In 2017, the number of anti-LGBT child welfare-related bills nearly doubled, from four to seven. Laws like these allow agencies to refuse to work with LGBT people; some even allow them to refuse to provide certain types of medical treatment to LGBT children in their care.