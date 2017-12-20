Mayor Jackie Biskupski to proclaim Dec. 21, “Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day”

Salt Lake City, Dec. 20 — On Thursday, Mayor Jackie Biskupski will issue a proclamation declaring December 21 as “Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day” in Salt Lake City. Reading the proclamation, Mayor Biskupski will join elected officials and community members in a candlelight vigil observing Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day.

Mayor Biskupski will reiterate the City’s commitment to ending homelessness and preventing additional loss of life. An event commemorated annually across cities nationwide, the candlelight vigil is observed to remember and honor those experiencing homelessness who have died in Salt Lake City in 2017. A moment of silence will be observed to remember and pay respects for those who have passed.

The candlelight vigil will begin at 5:30 p.m. and is located in the southwest corner of Pioneer Park (375 S. 400 West). The event is free and open to the public and is presented by the Fourth Street Clinic Consumer Advisory Board, Volunteers of America, The Rescue Mission of Salt Lake, The Road Home, and Catholic Community Services.

Earlier in the day at 1:30 p.m., Mayor Biskupski will drop off donated clothes to the Weigand Center of Catholic Community Services, as part of a citywide winter clothing drive. The mayor will then participate in the Road Home’s Media-a-thon at 2:30 p.m., encouraging residents to donate in support of the programming and services offered by The Road Home which assists people overcoming homelessness.

For more information on the Mayor’s Winter Clothing Drive, visit: http://www.slcmayor.com/mayors-office-clothing-drive