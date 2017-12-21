Holiday Weekend Events: A pleasant nutcracker, caroling muppets, Gene’s twirling tree, and more

22Friday — Homo for Christmas

Provo Pride cordially invites you to be Homo for Christmas, with a fundraiser drag show, hosted by Righteous Miss Provo 2017, Brigitte Kiss.

Hit the dance floor before and after the show with beats by the one and only Miss DJ Bad Kitty. Support Provo Pride and enjoy great entertainment. Drag performances include Mae Daye, Peaches Divine, and Miss Mollier Than Thou Bad Lucy.

City Limits Tavern, 440 W. Center St., Provo, doors 9pm/show 11pm. $5 at door

— The Nutcracker

A facelift of Ballet West’s production of “The Nutcracker” has had a perma-grin so far this December from its fantastical new sets, costumes, and special effects — and packed audiences. If you haven’t partaken in this holiday classic, or you have many times, just do it and do it again, especially because this season’s run ends Dec. 30.

Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, 2pm & 7pm today and Saturday, times then vary through Dec. 30. Tickets $19-97, artsaltlake.org

23Saturday — 2nd Annual Run Before Christmas

I can’t imagine anybody so inclined to exercise outdoors super early on a Saturday morning in the winter … but on the day before Christmas Eve to boot??!!? Madness! Anyhoo, if you’re a die-hard whack-a-mole, take a few laps around Liberty Park during this event hosted by The Runcast and Wasatch.run. Participants should meet on the west side (500 East) of the park near the tennis courts, where a table will be set up if you want to bring treats (and scalding hot coffee?) to share.

Liberty Park, 700 East btw 900 & 1300 South, 8am. Free

— Viva La DIVA Jolly Holiday!

Wow, these DIVAs live for the holidays. Tonight, they will pay tribute the Grinch and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Also, they’ll be hosting an ugly sweater contest, and handing out prizes for the Ugliest Sweater, Best Christmas Look, Best Couple or Group Costume, and Best Blinged-Out DIVA Shirt. The event is 21+, and food and cocktails sold separately.

Club X, 445 S. 400 West, doors at 6:30pm/8pm showtime. Tickets $25, parrottix.com. Online discount code: DIVA

24Sunday — The Nightmare Before Christmas

Cosplay Karaoke is throwing the only “Adult Christmas Party in Town that matters on Christmas Eve.” Ring in the holidays with music, drinks and good cheer; as well as screenings of Christmas movies “TNBC,” “The Muppet Christmas Carol,” and “Die Hard.” Seriously!??! Lol. Participate in a white elephant gift exchange, win prizes for your best nightmare before Christmas cosplays in the costume contest, and sing your heart out! Santa may even drop by if you’re good little ghouls and boys.

The Ice Haus, 7 E. 4800 South, Murray, 9pm-1am. $5 at door

25Monday — Xmas “Family Escape” Party

Need a break in the day from the “fam damily?” Well, don’t fret — Gene is an escape artist when it comes to fam damilies, and he’s willing to take you with him in the “spirits” of so many homo’s need for escape during the holiday. Word of advice: Try to say something sweet about his twirling Christmas tree. He get’s freaking upset if you don’t!

Club Try-Angles, 251 W. Harvey Milk Blvd., 4pm. A light buffet will be served thanks to Jesse (don’t forget the Tums!)