Video: ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ trailer is out, is Meryl?

In an interview last year with Chris Azzopardi, Meryl Streep laughed at the prospect of what she called Mamma Mia 2.

“Mamma Mia 2! and it just – ack! I thought, Gram-Mamma Mia!? Really? No.”

The first trailer of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again was released this week (see above), and it shows Streep in flashbacks to the original movie, but nowhere else. Some media outlets, however, are saying Streep is, indeed, in the show, including Entertainment Tonight and Daily Mail. All other principal cast members are returning, including Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgård, Colin Firth, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, and Dominic Coope

According to what we can find, the plot goes something like this:

As another day dawns on sunny Kalokairi, Sophie, now running the Greek villa, greets her mother’s best friends Tanya and Rosie at the pier and announces to them that she is pregnant. However, despite being overjoyed, Sophie admits she doubts whether she will be able to cope without her (apparently) late mother there to help her. Tanya and Rosie reassure Sophie, along with Sam, Bill, and Harry’s help. They begin telling the soon-to-be mother the story of how Donna made something of her life all on her own despite being underage and pregnant, without a mother to guide her, managing the world’s first girl power band and running the Greek villa that would soon be the place she would build a home for herself and her daughter.