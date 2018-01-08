News Briefs: Winners and Haters

Winners

Ellen Page and Emma Portner

In a surprising announcement on Instagram last week, actress Ellen Page announced she married her girlfriend Emma Portner, a dance instructor, saying, “Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife.” Page came in 2014 at a Human Rights Campaign event in a rousing speech that earned her a standing ovation. The actress said she was ready to come out in hopes that her experience would help other people struggling with their sexuality.

The Washington X Factor

The Washington State Department of Health announced that effective Jan. 27, 2018, people will be allowed to change their sex designation on their birth certificate from male or female to X, a non-binary option for those who feel they are neither female or male or both.

“After receiving and considering public comment, the agency determined that this rule change will provide individuals with the option to have a birth certificate that aligns with their gender identity,” stated a Department of Health news release.

Minors wanting to change their sex designation must have written consent of their parent or legal guardian and an attestation by a licensed healthcare professional, the release also stated.

Haters

Howard C. Nielson Jr.

Howard C. Nielson Jr., Trump’s nominee for the U.S. District Court in Utah, doesn’t think that LGBT judges should hear cases involving LGBT issues. If he extends that ridiculous logic to himself, he’ll have to start recusing himself from cases involving white people, men, straight people, and cisgender people. Nielson is just the latest in a long line of extreme and unqualified anti-LGBT officials Donald Trump and Mike Pence have appointed and nominated to crucial agencies and court benches — some of whom will serve lifetime appointments.

IHOP’s new slogan: “Eat Up Every LGBT Employee”

Jahkee Wade, a former IHOP employee in Philadelphia filed a lawsuit against the franchise alleging he was sexually harassed and discriminated against by his employer because of his gender identity — including being called anti-LGBT slurs and refusing to use his correct name and pronouns. Wade also alleges in the suit that the store manager also made derogatory comments to him and laughed when other employees did so. Wade claims that he complained to a regional manager but that his concerns went unaddressed.

Wade’s suit comes a few months after the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a federal lawsuit against several IHOP franchisees in New York and Nevada claiming that the restaurants failed to take action on employees’ sexual harassment complaints and that management retaliated against some employees after they complained.

Evangelical group’s anti-LGBT propoganda disguised as “millenial” video