Weekend Events: Fabulous flicks, fiddlers on fire, a respected politician center stage, and more

12Friday — Pulp Fiction

The cult classic flick, “Pulp Fiction”, an independent masterpiece by Quentin Tarantino, will be shown on the big screen at the Historic Peery’s Egyptian Theater in Ogden as part of the of their After Dark film series, a benefit event for the Egyptian Theatre Foundation. The 1994 hit stars John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, Ving Rhames, and Uma Thurman. Yes, it’s driven by a male-dominated cast and a wretching level of testosterone (it was 1994!), but as far as I know, accusations of abusive or inappropriate behavior of the actors in their trailers have come to light. Also, if you have a paper bag on hand it’s an entertaining film.

Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden, 7:30 p.m. Tickets $6.50 at box office or smithstix.com

— Lady Bird

Four-time Golden Globe winner this year, “Lady Bird”, soars into Park City for the weekend. The comedy film stars Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf (both GG winners for their performances). Director Greta Gerwig reveals herself to be a bold new cinematic voice with her directorial debut — revealing both the humor and pathos in the intense bond between a mother and her teenage daughter. Fine! I suppose the female level of estrogen can be just as overwhelming, but they carry it much better, like a pricey handbag.

Park City Public Library, Jim Santy Auditorium, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, 8 p.m Fri. and Sat., 6 p.m. Sun. Tickets $8 at the door or parkcityfilmseries.com

13Saturday — Stories From My Soul

“Stories From my Soul” is a two-year effort, and one-man show, by Senator Jim Dabakis and Utah director Charles Lynn Frost. It takes the audience from Dabakis’ tough childhood in inner-city Massachusetts (I’m thinking Chelsea, just sayin’!), to his conversion to the LDS Church at age 11, on to his enhanced departure from BYU, his 13-year stint on Utah radio and TV, a 10-year move to Soviet Russia, living through AIDS, activism, and his political career.

Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, times vary through Sunday. Tickets $20-50, jimjabs.com

— Myriad Dance: Perspective

The Utah Museum of Contemporary Art hosts a live art installation by Myriad Dance. The piece features entirely new choreography, created collaboratively within the company, with a theme that centers on shared experiences. The gallery’s architecture will enable the audience to view the dancers from above for a distinctive view of the movements, the connections among dancers, and the connections between art and audience — hence, a fabulous perspective.

UMOCA, 20 S. West Temple, 7-9 p.m. Tickets $25/adv-$30/at the door, myriaddancecompany.com

— Fiddlers Three: Beecher, MacLeod & Danzig

Bronwen Beecher’s precision playing and improvisation chops intermingle with all the fiddle moxie of a street brawler. In fact, the Fiddle Preacher would just as soon swat a Hungarian fiddle tune upside the head till it cried “uncle,” to the yells of an elated audience. Award winner for Best Violin/Fiddle and Best Female Songwriter by the Intermountain Acoustic Music Association, Kate McLeod will add a little elbow grease. Rounding out is Mary Danzig, one-half of the hit wife-husband duo Otter Creek. Alongside her hubby, they have won multiple awards for their virtuosic instrumentals, adept songwriting, and visionary arrangements.

The Acoustic Space, 124 S. 400 West, 7 p.m. Tickets $10-15, eventbrite.com

14Sunday — Geeks Who Drink Trivia

Get a team of up to six people strong-arm your collection of completely useless information, such as the Earth is indeed flat, banging your head against a wall uses 150 calories an hour (we should all give thanks to our current POTUS), and all of the clocks in the movie “Pulp Fiction” are stuck on 4:20. Win money, prizes and geek cred. Bam!

Piper Down Pub, 1492 S. State St., 7:30-10:30 p.m. Free