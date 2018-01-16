New LDS president not likely to change LGBT policies

93-year-old Russell M. Nelson succeeded Thomas S. Monson as the 17th president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
His election and the selection of Dallin H. Oaks, 85, as first counselor and Henry B. Eyring, 84 as second counselor indicates no change in the church’s controversial LGBT policies and the status of women.
Dieter F Uchtdorf, born in East Germany, 77, who was second counselor, returned to his place in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Former car dealer, M. Russell Ballard, 89, has been named the acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
At 93, Nelson, who was a renowned heart surgeon, is the second-oldest apostle in Mormon history to assume the presidency.
During the news conference, new LDS leaders were asked about the 2015 pronouncement that LGBT LDS married couples are “apostates” and forbids their children under the age of 18 from religious rites. Nelson previously said the policy came as a “Revelation from God.”
Both Nelson and Oaks emphasized that LGBT people are welcome, but noted the LDS leaders must preach, the apparently contradictory God’s love and God’s law. “There are commandments of God [and] challenges to enter his holy presence,” Nelson said.
Oaks said God, “Has given us commandments and a plan to achieve the highest blessings. As leaders of the church, we have a responsibility to teach love and also the commandments of God and the high destination he has for his children. … It’s the love of the Lord [balanced with] the law of the Lord.”
Since the church’s all-male priesthood precludes women from its highest governing councils, Nelson noted “we have women on our councils, women administering ordinances in the temples. We depend on their voices. We need their voices, their input and we love their participation with us.”
Eyring conceded that there is concern about women not getting recognition in the church, but “in terms of influence, the Lord has already given it to them. I think [there is] no greater influence [that] exists in the kingdom.”
20 Comments
How does that orginization run on such ass backward view points?
We’re not going ANYWHERE! PRIDE!
Wasn’t he the architect of the war on marriage in Hawaii and prop 8? If anything he’ll be more outspoken with the bigotry towards gay people.
My LDS friends keep telling me how the church “changes with the times”.
So they appoint an old, white, bigoted man responsible for the deaths of LGBT people and destroyed families as their leader.
Are the “times” the crusades?
Y he look like a low-key Skeksis?
sad
93 … stay tuned for the next new president
Old, old white guys….that’s the first problem. They’re killing the church; maybe that’s not so bad.
What was the first clue that he chose Oaks as one of his counselors lol?
Always the same arguments that lead to nowhere.
More than 3.6 billion people practice an Abrahamic religion. Religions, which at the core, teach of the importance of the relationship between man and woman and God in creation. They make it clear why; they always have. It’s not a mystery in the Western World, unless you want it to be a mystery. I personally don’t believe that the LGBTQ+ community in Utah is so ignorant.
Whether sexual or asexual, it doesn’t take a biologist to see the role and importance that procreation has to play in nature.
You can live the life you choose without pretending to be ignorant for the sake of your own brand of bigotry.
Wow, Shocking! Fucking him and the LDS Church, I don’t need their approval
Hinckley was 97 Mrs. St Clair. We’ll be waiting
Adam Hinckley He was nearly 85 when he took the office and died at 97. So this old bag has about 4 years to go
SSDD
So … my mother shouldn’t have married a man she loved at 80 because they couldn’t procreate? Infertile people shouldn’t marry?
Or are you just sticking with the “everyone else is doing it” excuse for hate?
How does two people of the same sex loving and marrying each other affect you at all? Or could it possibly be you are just a bigoted, hateful, sheep?
You always were a debater, Mrs. Thomson
When we no longer have thousands of kids in foster care, homeless, and in need of adoption, when we no longer have a rate of 1 in 6 kids going to bed hungry in this state each night, then you may have a point. how can you say we should wantonly produce more offspring just because the Bible says we should, when we can’t take care of the ones we already have? When Christians kick their gay kids out of the house?
We’re not exactly in danger of running out of humans.
Aside from that, not everyone follows one of the Abrahamic religions, so you’ve no right to force the tenets of your faith on those who don’t believe the same as you.
Not to mention, gays have been in non-procreative relationships for millennia. Allowing gay marriage isn’t going to suddenly impact reproduction.