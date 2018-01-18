Weekend Events: Bingo, bowling with Bears, barely dressed boys, and more

18Thursday — Stanley Kubrick Film Fest

If you’re passing on Sundance today, check out this mini film fest. Brewvies celebrates allusive film director Stanley Kubrick with a double-feature presentation of Kubrick’s classic films The Shining (1980) and A Clockwork Orange (1971). Spoiler Alert: “Wendy, I’m home. Wendy? … Darling, I’m not gonna hurt you. …Am not going to hurt you I just want to smash your brains in.”

Brewvies Cinema Pub, 677 S. 200 West., 6 p.m. Tickets $10/eventbrite.com or $13 at the door

19Friday — Third Friday Bingo

This month Third Friday Bingo benefits the Queer Friends SLC, which strives to create a safe, welcoming, and supportive all-inclusive community through normal social activities and education. Bingo has never been more cutthroat than this, thanks to the wickedness of drag queens (especially when they’re in church). Hot dogs, soft pretzels, nachos, soft drinks, and candy bars will be available for purchase.

First Baptist Church, 777 S, 1300 East, 7-9 p.m. Bingo cards: $6 for one or two for $10, party foul insurance is $5, Flamingo Hat of Shame is $5, Drag-in-a-Bag is $50 (for a contribution of $50 we will give the person of your choosing a drag makeover during intermission)

20Saturday — Bring it on Down to Veganville

The Friendly Food Truck Family is taking the roundup to Murray at the One World Community space. Along with eight food trucks (Sweet Chimneys, Comfort Bowl, Falafel Tree, Braza Bowls, Banh Mi Time, Good Deeds, Fatty Tuna, and Spuds) serving all vegan menus, there will also be booths and vendors selling exclusively vegan and cruelty-free products. The event is pet-friendly, and proceeds benefit Best Friends Animal Society.

One World Community Center, 127 E. 4800 South, Murray, noon-6 p.m. Visit facebook.com/bringitondowntoveganville

— Underwear Night

Underwear Night at Club Try-Angles just speaks for itself and talking about skivvies power churns my butter, so I’m going leave it at that!

Club Try-Angles, 251 W. Harvey Milk Blvd., 6 p.m. doors open, about 10 p.m. pants-off, at midnight undies tend to become hair nets

21Sunday — Leather Happy Hour SLC

Leather Happy Hour SLC is a monthly gathering of kinksters 21+ in and around the Salt Lake City BDSM & Kink community, including its serendipitous visitors. It’s a munch in the form of a happy hour where we can come together, meet up with like-minded folk, relax, enjoy a cocktail or a mocktail, rub elbows, plot shenanigans and have a good time. Buffet: Chili Bar (veggie and meaty) with all the fixings, cornbread, crackers, and desserts. $5 (min) per person donation.

Sun Trapp, 102 S. 600 West, 4-7 p.m. Proceeds benefit Utah Leather Pride

— Bowling with the Utah Bears

Do bears sit when they bowl? Do bear claws fit in the gripping holes? Do bears wear special bowling shoes and ugly bowling shirts? These and other probing questions will be answered today.

Bonwood Bowl, 2500 S. Main St., 1 p.m. Bowling cost is $6 for two games w/shoes or $8 for three games w/shoes