GLAAD Media Awards nominees announced at Sundance Film Festival

LGBTQ media advocacy organization GLAAD announced the nominees of their GLAAD Media Awards at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival Friday, from the DIRECTV Lounge in Park City. The awards will be held April 12 in Los Angeles and May 5 in New York City.

“The GLAAD Media Award nominee announcement is one of the most exciting times of the year for the LGBTQ community and we are thrilled to be sharing the news live with audiences around the world,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD President and CEO. “At a time when LGBTQ visibility is decreasing and LGBTQ harassment is on the rise, this year’s nominees include images and stories that foster understanding and combat misconceptions – something sorely needed in our current cultural and political climate.”

The announcements were made by Star Trek: Discovery and 13 Reasons Why actor Wilson Cruz and Transparent actress Trace Lysette.

Outstanding Film – Wide Release

Battle of the Sexes, Fox Searchlight

Call Me by Your Name, Sony Pictures Classics

Lady Bird, A24

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women, Annapurna Pictures

The Shape of Water, Fox Searchlight

Outstanding Film – Limited Release

BPM, The Orchard

A Fantastic Woman, Sony Pictures Classics

God’s Own Country, Samuel Goldwyn Films/Orion Pictures

Thelma, The Orchard

The Wound, Kino Lorber

Outstanding Comedy Series

The Bold Type, Freeform

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, FOX

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The CW

Modern Family, ABC

One Day at a Time, Netflix

One Mississippi, Amazon

Superstore, NBC

Survivor’s Remorse, Starz

Transparent, Amazon

Will & Grace, NBC

Outstanding Drama Series

Billions, Showtime

Doubt, CBS

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

Nashville, CMT

Sense8, Netflix

Shadowhunters, Freeform

Star, FOX

Star Trek: Discovery, CBS All Access

This Is Us, NBC

Wynonna Earp, Syfy

Outstanding Individual Episode

(in a series without a regular LGBTQ character)

“Chapter 8” Legion, FX

“Grace” Pure Genius, CBS

“Lady Cha Cha” Easy, Netflix

“The Missionaries” Room 104, HBO

“Thanksgiving” Master of None, Netflix

Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series

American Horror Story: Cult, FX

Feud: Bette and Joan, FX

Godless, Netflix

Queers, BBC America

When We Rise, ABC

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming

Andi Mack, Disney Channel

“Chosen Family” Danger & Eggs, Amazon

“The Emergency Plan” Doc McStuffins, Disney Channel

Steven Universe, Cartoon Network

The Loud House, Nickelodeon

Outstanding Scripted Television Series (Spanish Language)

Las chicas del cable, Netflix

La doble vida de Estela Carrillo, Univision

Ingobernable, Netflix

Outstanding Documentary

Chavela, Music Box Films

Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric, National Geographic

Kiki, Sundance Selects

“Real Boy” Independent Lens, PBS

This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous, YouTube Red

Outstanding Reality Program

Gaycation with Ellen Page, Viceland

I Am Jazz, TLC

RuPaul’s Drag Race, VH1

Survivor: Game Changers, CBS

The Voice, NBC

Outstanding Music Artist

Miley Cyrus, Younger Now, RCA Records

Halsey, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, Astralwerks Records

Honey Dijon, The Best of Both Worlds, Classic Music Company

Kehlani, SweetSexySavage, TSNMI/Atlantic Records

Kelela, Take Me Apart, Warp Records

Perfume Genius, No Shape, Matador Records

Sam Smith, The Thrill of It All, Capitol Records

St. Vincent, MASSEDUCTION, Loma Vista Recordings

Wrabel, We Could Be Beautiful, Epic/Sony Records

Outstanding Comic Book

America, by Gabby Rivera, Joe Quinones, Ming Doyle, Stacey Lee, Ramon Villalobos, Walden Wong, Jen Bartel, Annie Wu, Aud Koch, Flaviano, Joe Rivera, Paolo Rivera, José Villarrubia, Jordan Gibson, Tamra Bonvillain, Brittany Peer, Rachelle Rosenberg, Travis Lanham (Marvel Comics)

The Backstagers, by James Tynion IV, Rian Sygh, Walter Baiamonte, Jim Campbell (BOOM! Studios)

Batwoman, by Marguerite Bennett, James Tynion IV, Steve Epting, Jeromy N. Cox, Stephanie Hans, Renato Arlem, Adriano Honorato Lucas, Fernando Blanco, John Rauch, Deron Bennett (DC Comics)

Black Panther: World of Wakanda, by Roxane Gay, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Yona Harvey, Rembert Browne, Alitha E. Martinez, Manny Mederos, Joe Bennett, Afua Richardson, Roberto Poggi, Tamra Bonvillain, Rachelle Rosenberg, Virtual Calligraphy, Joe Sabino (Marvel Comics)

Deadman: Dark Mansion of Forbidden Love, by Sarah Vaughn, Lan Medina, Phillip Hester, José Villarrubia, Janice Chiang (DC Comics)

Goldie Vance, by Hope Larson, Jackie Ball, Brittney Williams, Noah Hayes, Sarah Stern, Jim Campbell (BOOM! Studios)

Iceman, by Sina Grace, Alessandro Vitti, Ibraim Roberson, Edgar Salazar, Edgar E. Tadeo, Robert Gill, Rachelle Rosenberg, Joe Sabino (Marvel Comics)

Lumberjanes, by Kat Leyh, Shannon Watters, Carolyn Nowak, Ayme Sotuyo, Maarta Laiho, Aubrey Aiese (BOOM! Studios)

Quantum Teens are Go, by Magdalene Visaggio, Eryk Donovan, Claudia Aguirre, Zakk Saam (Black Mask Comics)

The Woods, by James Tynion IV, Michael Dialynas, Ed Dukeshire (BOOM! Studios)

Outstanding Daily Drama

The Bold and The Beautiful, CBS

Days of Our Lives, NBC

The Young & the Restless, CBS

Outstanding Talk Show Episode

“Australia Marriage Equality” Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO

“Danica Roem” The Opposition with Jordan Klepper, Comedy Central

“Laila and Logan Ireland, Transgender Military Couple” The Ellen DeGeneres Show, syndicated

“Laverne Cox and Gavin Grimm” The View, ABC

“Trans Veterans React to Ban” The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Comedy Central

Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine

“A Boy Named Lucas” 20/20, ABC

“China Queer” The Naked Truth, Fusion

“Gay Purge?” Nightline, ABC

“The Pulse of Orlando: Terror at the Nightclub” Anderson Cooper 360, CNN

“Trans Youth” VICE on HBO, HBO

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

“The Abolitionists Face the Love Army” KAPP-KVEW Local News, KAPP-35/KVEW-42 [Tri Cities/Yakima, Wash.]

“DJ Zeke Thomas Goes Public” Good Morning America, ABC

“Murders Raise Alarm for Transgender Community” NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, NBC

“Transgender Murders in Louisiana Part of Disturbing Trend” CBS Evening News, CBS

“Transgender Rights under Fire in Trump Era” AM Joy, MSNBC

Outstanding Newspaper Article

“Fearfully and Wonderfully Made: The Journey of a Transgender Man” by Lauren McGaughy, The Dallas Morning News

“Lesbian College Coaches Still Face Difficult Atmosphere to Come Out” by Shannon Ryan, Chicago Tribune

“Pulse Victims’ Families in Puerto Rico: ‘We Have to Cry Alone'” by Jennifer A. Marcial Ocasio, Orlando Sentinel

“Revised Guidance on HIV Proves Life-Transforming” by Lenny Bernstein, The Washington Post

“The Silent Epidemic: Black Gay Men and HIV” [series], The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Outstanding Magazine Article

“America’s Hidden H.I.V. Epidemic” by Linda Villarosa, The New York Times Magazine

“Beyond ‘He’ or ‘She’: The Changing Meaning of Gender and Sexuality” by Katy Steinmetz, Time

“Forbidden Lives: The Gay Men Who Fled Chechnya’s Purge” by Masha Gessen, The New Yorker

“Free Radical” by Nathan Heller, Vogue

“Trans, Teen, and Homeless” by Laura Rena Murray, Rolling Stone

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

The Advocate

Billboard

People

Teen Vogue

Time

Outstanding Digital Journalism Article

“The Ballad of Bobby Brooks, the First Gay Student-Body President of Texas A&M” by Lauren Larson, GQ.com

“For Those We Lost and Those Who Survived: The Pulse Massacre One Year Later” by James Michael Nichols, HuffPost Queer Voices

“‘I Am a Girl Now,’ Sage Smith Wrote. Then She Went Missing.” by Emma Eisenberg, Splinter

“Meet the Transgender Student Who Fought Discrimination at His Maryland High School (and Won)” by Nico Lang, INTO

“Why Bisexual Men Are Still Fighting to Convince Us They Exist” by Samantha Allen, Splinter

Outstanding Digital Journalism – Multimedia

“Former Patriots and Chiefs Tackle Ryan O’Callaghan Comes Out as Gay” by Cyd Zeigler, Outsports/SB Nation

“Made to Model: Trans Beauty in Fashion”, LogoTV.com

“‘This Is How We Win’: Inside Danica Roem’s Historic Victory” by Diana Tourjée, Broadly.Vice.com

“Transgender Day of Remembrance” by Saeed Jones, AM to DM, BuzzFeed News

“US Travel Ban Leaves LGBT Refugees in Limbo” by Nina dos Santos, CNN.com

Outstanding Blog

Autostraddle

Gays With Kids

My Fabulous Disease

Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents

Transgriot

Special Recognition

In a Heartbeat, written & directed by Esteban Bravo and Beth David

“Smile” by Jay-Z featuring Gloria Carter, 4:44, Roc Nation/Universal Music Group

Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine (Spanish Language)

“Así viven los estudiantes transgénero después de que Trump anulara la ley de baños de Obama para escuela públicas” Primer Impacto, Univision

“Pulse, huellas de la masacre” Docufilms, CNN en Español

“Ser transgénero en Latinoamérica: sus experiencias y crecimiento” Vive la Salud, CNN en Español

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment (Spanish Language)

“Comunidad LGBTQ vulnerable bajo nuevo gobierno” Perspectiva Nacional, Entravision

“Entrevista con Daniela Vega” Showbiz, CNN en Español

“Joven transgénero tiene un mensaje para las familias: ‘Acepten a sus hijos'” Al Punto, Univision

“El triunfo de una diseñadora mexicana transgénero en Nueva York” Noticias Telemundo, Telemundo

“Unidos contra la discriminación y el acoso contra la comunidad LGBT” Despierta América, Univision

Outstanding Digital Journalism (Spanish Language)

“La compleja realidad de ser gay en América Latina”, cnnespanol.cnn.com

“‘No aprobar el Dream Act significaría una sentencia de muerte’, jóvenes LGBT y DACA”, laopinion.com

“Padres de familia de Dallas luchan por los derechos de su hija transgénero”, aldiadallas.com

“Primera senadora trans aspira a impulsar medidas para sectores discriminados”, efe.com

“Tres hermanitos para dos papás”, laopinion.com