GLAAD Media Awards nominees announced at Sundance Film Festival

LGBTQ media advocacy organization GLAAD announced the nominees of their GLAAD Media Awards at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival Friday, from the DIRECTV Lounge in Park City. The awards will be held April 12 in Los Angeles and May 5 in New York City.
“The GLAAD Media Award nominee announcement is one of the most exciting times of the year for the LGBTQ community and we are thrilled to be sharing the news live with audiences around the world,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD President and CEO. “At a time when LGBTQ visibility is decreasing and LGBTQ harassment is on the rise, this year’s nominees include images and stories that foster understanding and combat misconceptions – something sorely needed in our current cultural and political climate.”
The announcements were made by Star Trek: Discovery and 13 Reasons Why actor Wilson Cruz and Transparent actress Trace Lysette.
Outstanding Film – Wide Release
Battle of the Sexes, Fox Searchlight
Call Me by Your Name, Sony Pictures Classics
Lady Bird, A24
Professor Marston and the Wonder Women, Annapurna Pictures
The Shape of Water, Fox Searchlight
Outstanding Film – Limited Release
BPM, The Orchard
A Fantastic Woman, Sony Pictures Classics
God’s Own Country, Samuel Goldwyn Films/Orion Pictures
Thelma, The Orchard
The Wound, Kino Lorber
Outstanding Comedy Series
The Bold Type, Freeform
Brooklyn Nine-Nine, FOX
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The CW
Modern Family, ABC
One Day at a Time, Netflix
One Mississippi, Amazon
Superstore, NBC
Survivor’s Remorse, Starz
Transparent, Amazon
Will & Grace, NBC
Outstanding Drama Series
Billions, Showtime
Doubt, CBS
The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu
Nashville, CMT
Sense8, Netflix
Shadowhunters, Freeform
Star, FOX
Star Trek: Discovery, CBS All Access
This Is Us, NBC
Wynonna Earp, Syfy
Outstanding Individual Episode
(in a series without a regular LGBTQ character)
“Chapter 8” Legion, FX
“Grace” Pure Genius, CBS
“Lady Cha Cha” Easy, Netflix
“The Missionaries” Room 104, HBO
“Thanksgiving” Master of None, Netflix
Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series
American Horror Story: Cult, FX
Feud: Bette and Joan, FX
Godless, Netflix
Queers, BBC America
When We Rise, ABC
Outstanding Kids & Family Programming
Andi Mack, Disney Channel
“Chosen Family” Danger & Eggs, Amazon
“The Emergency Plan” Doc McStuffins, Disney Channel
Steven Universe, Cartoon Network
The Loud House, Nickelodeon
Outstanding Scripted Television Series (Spanish Language)
Las chicas del cable, Netflix
La doble vida de Estela Carrillo, Univision
Ingobernable, Netflix
Outstanding Documentary
Chavela, Music Box Films
Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric, National Geographic
Kiki, Sundance Selects
“Real Boy” Independent Lens, PBS
This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous, YouTube Red
Outstanding Reality Program
Gaycation with Ellen Page, Viceland
I Am Jazz, TLC
RuPaul’s Drag Race, VH1
Survivor: Game Changers, CBS
The Voice, NBC
Outstanding Music Artist
Miley Cyrus, Younger Now, RCA Records
Halsey, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, Astralwerks Records
Honey Dijon, The Best of Both Worlds, Classic Music Company
Kehlani, SweetSexySavage, TSNMI/Atlantic Records
Kelela, Take Me Apart, Warp Records
Perfume Genius, No Shape, Matador Records
Sam Smith, The Thrill of It All, Capitol Records
St. Vincent, MASSEDUCTION, Loma Vista Recordings
Wrabel, We Could Be Beautiful, Epic/Sony Records
Outstanding Comic Book
America, by Gabby Rivera, Joe Quinones, Ming Doyle, Stacey Lee, Ramon Villalobos, Walden Wong, Jen Bartel, Annie Wu, Aud Koch, Flaviano, Joe Rivera, Paolo Rivera, José Villarrubia, Jordan Gibson, Tamra Bonvillain, Brittany Peer, Rachelle Rosenberg, Travis Lanham (Marvel Comics)
The Backstagers, by James Tynion IV, Rian Sygh, Walter Baiamonte, Jim Campbell (BOOM! Studios)
Batwoman, by Marguerite Bennett, James Tynion IV, Steve Epting, Jeromy N. Cox, Stephanie Hans, Renato Arlem, Adriano Honorato Lucas, Fernando Blanco, John Rauch, Deron Bennett (DC Comics)
Black Panther: World of Wakanda, by Roxane Gay, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Yona Harvey, Rembert Browne, Alitha E. Martinez, Manny Mederos, Joe Bennett, Afua Richardson, Roberto Poggi, Tamra Bonvillain, Rachelle Rosenberg, Virtual Calligraphy, Joe Sabino (Marvel Comics)
Deadman: Dark Mansion of Forbidden Love, by Sarah Vaughn, Lan Medina, Phillip Hester, José Villarrubia, Janice Chiang (DC Comics)
Goldie Vance, by Hope Larson, Jackie Ball, Brittney Williams, Noah Hayes, Sarah Stern, Jim Campbell (BOOM! Studios)
Iceman, by Sina Grace, Alessandro Vitti, Ibraim Roberson, Edgar Salazar, Edgar E. Tadeo, Robert Gill, Rachelle Rosenberg, Joe Sabino (Marvel Comics)
Lumberjanes, by Kat Leyh, Shannon Watters, Carolyn Nowak, Ayme Sotuyo, Maarta Laiho, Aubrey Aiese (BOOM! Studios)
Quantum Teens are Go, by Magdalene Visaggio, Eryk Donovan, Claudia Aguirre, Zakk Saam (Black Mask Comics)
The Woods, by James Tynion IV, Michael Dialynas, Ed Dukeshire (BOOM! Studios)
Outstanding Daily Drama
The Bold and The Beautiful, CBS
Days of Our Lives, NBC
The Young & the Restless, CBS
Outstanding Talk Show Episode
“Australia Marriage Equality” Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO
“Danica Roem” The Opposition with Jordan Klepper, Comedy Central
“Laila and Logan Ireland, Transgender Military Couple” The Ellen DeGeneres Show, syndicated
“Laverne Cox and Gavin Grimm” The View, ABC
“Trans Veterans React to Ban” The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Comedy Central
Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine
“A Boy Named Lucas” 20/20, ABC
“China Queer” The Naked Truth, Fusion
“Gay Purge?” Nightline, ABC
“The Pulse of Orlando: Terror at the Nightclub” Anderson Cooper 360, CNN
“Trans Youth” VICE on HBO, HBO
Outstanding TV Journalism Segment
“The Abolitionists Face the Love Army” KAPP-KVEW Local News, KAPP-35/KVEW-42 [Tri Cities/Yakima, Wash.]
“DJ Zeke Thomas Goes Public” Good Morning America, ABC
“Murders Raise Alarm for Transgender Community” NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, NBC
“Transgender Murders in Louisiana Part of Disturbing Trend” CBS Evening News, CBS
“Transgender Rights under Fire in Trump Era” AM Joy, MSNBC
Outstanding Newspaper Article
“Fearfully and Wonderfully Made: The Journey of a Transgender Man” by Lauren McGaughy, The Dallas Morning News
“Lesbian College Coaches Still Face Difficult Atmosphere to Come Out” by Shannon Ryan, Chicago Tribune
“Pulse Victims’ Families in Puerto Rico: ‘We Have to Cry Alone'” by Jennifer A. Marcial Ocasio, Orlando Sentinel
“Revised Guidance on HIV Proves Life-Transforming” by Lenny Bernstein, The Washington Post
“The Silent Epidemic: Black Gay Men and HIV” [series], The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Outstanding Magazine Article
“America’s Hidden H.I.V. Epidemic” by Linda Villarosa, The New York Times Magazine
“Beyond ‘He’ or ‘She’: The Changing Meaning of Gender and Sexuality” by Katy Steinmetz, Time
“Forbidden Lives: The Gay Men Who Fled Chechnya’s Purge” by Masha Gessen, The New Yorker
“Free Radical” by Nathan Heller, Vogue
“Trans, Teen, and Homeless” by Laura Rena Murray, Rolling Stone
Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage
The Advocate
Billboard
People
Teen Vogue
Time
Outstanding Digital Journalism Article
“The Ballad of Bobby Brooks, the First Gay Student-Body President of Texas A&M” by Lauren Larson, GQ.com
“For Those We Lost and Those Who Survived: The Pulse Massacre One Year Later” by James Michael Nichols, HuffPost Queer Voices
“‘I Am a Girl Now,’ Sage Smith Wrote. Then She Went Missing.” by Emma Eisenberg, Splinter
“Meet the Transgender Student Who Fought Discrimination at His Maryland High School (and Won)” by Nico Lang, INTO
“Why Bisexual Men Are Still Fighting to Convince Us They Exist” by Samantha Allen, Splinter
Outstanding Digital Journalism – Multimedia
“Former Patriots and Chiefs Tackle Ryan O’Callaghan Comes Out as Gay” by Cyd Zeigler, Outsports/SB Nation
“Made to Model: Trans Beauty in Fashion”, LogoTV.com
“‘This Is How We Win’: Inside Danica Roem’s Historic Victory” by Diana Tourjée, Broadly.Vice.com
“Transgender Day of Remembrance” by Saeed Jones, AM to DM, BuzzFeed News
“US Travel Ban Leaves LGBT Refugees in Limbo” by Nina dos Santos, CNN.com
Outstanding Blog
Autostraddle
Gays With Kids
My Fabulous Disease
Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents
Transgriot
Special Recognition
In a Heartbeat, written & directed by Esteban Bravo and Beth David
“Smile” by Jay-Z featuring Gloria Carter, 4:44, Roc Nation/Universal Music Group
Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine (Spanish Language)
“Así viven los estudiantes transgénero después de que Trump anulara la ley de baños de Obama para escuela públicas” Primer Impacto, Univision
“Pulse, huellas de la masacre” Docufilms, CNN en Español
“Ser transgénero en Latinoamérica: sus experiencias y crecimiento” Vive la Salud, CNN en Español
Outstanding TV Journalism Segment (Spanish Language)
“Comunidad LGBTQ vulnerable bajo nuevo gobierno” Perspectiva Nacional, Entravision
“Entrevista con Daniela Vega” Showbiz, CNN en Español
“Joven transgénero tiene un mensaje para las familias: ‘Acepten a sus hijos'” Al Punto, Univision
“El triunfo de una diseñadora mexicana transgénero en Nueva York” Noticias Telemundo, Telemundo
“Unidos contra la discriminación y el acoso contra la comunidad LGBT” Despierta América, Univision
Outstanding Digital Journalism (Spanish Language)
“La compleja realidad de ser gay en América Latina”, cnnespanol.cnn.com
“‘No aprobar el Dream Act significaría una sentencia de muerte’, jóvenes LGBT y DACA”, laopinion.com
“Padres de familia de Dallas luchan por los derechos de su hija transgénero”, aldiadallas.com
“Primera senadora trans aspira a impulsar medidas para sectores discriminados”, efe.com
“Tres hermanitos para dos papás”, laopinion.com
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.