Kate Kendell, Cliff Rosky headline Equality Utah brunch

Equality Utah’s has announced its annual PAC Brunch to be held Feb. 10 at Red Butte Garden. This year’s brunch will feature keynote speaker Kate Kendell, executive director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights. She will expound her work with the NCLR and how Utahns can contribute to the organization’s efforts in the future. Also speaking will be former EU Board chair Clifford Rosky, recipient of the Champion of Equality Award for his efforts in repealing Utah’s anti-gay curriculum laws (also known as “No Promo Homo”) for youth in Utah. Rosky is a professor of constitutional law at the University of Utah and was instrumental in establishing Equality Utah as a force in Utah politics.

Equality Utah Political Action Committee endorses candidates and supports their campaigns with volunteer efforts and financial contributions. Through the efforts of EUPAC, EU works to expand the number of fair-minded elected officials in state and municipal government. In the 2017 election cycle, the organization successfully assisted nine candidates to win their elections. EU anticipates more important contributions in 2018.

EU says the country is facing incredible challenges, citing “The manufactured fear and anxiety in our country has further divided an already fractured nation. The stakes are high.” According to the organization, “The promise of America — the promise that everyone has the right to equality — is at risk for too many.” EU invites all to join them to renew the fight for political action and join “the regeneration of hope in a bright, common future.”

Red Butte Garden Orangerie, 300 Wakara Way, UofU. Registration begins at 9 a.m., the program starts 10 a.m. Tickets to the event are available at equt.org/2018pac