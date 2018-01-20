Tony’s gay agenda

CONCERTS

This month I have chosen a few of what I consider iconic musical artists not be missed. Each has a strong stage presence and unique styles. The Killers kill it on stage with an intense energy that leaves seats and the ground sticky with beer slopped from plastic cups. The gravitational pull of Walk the Moon is superhero strong. Paula Cole does know where all the cowboys have gone and is the first woman in history to solely produce and receive the Best Producer Grammy nomination for her work, “This Fire.” Dar Williams’ pop-folk songwriting is mesmerizing in its authenticity and total abandon.

6Tuesday — The Killers

Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 S. Temple, 7 p.m. Tickets $22-92, smithstix.com

19Monday — Walk the Moon

The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, 7 p.m. Tickets $35/adv-$37/day of, smithstix.com

22Thursday — Paula Cole

Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main St., Park City, 8 p.m., through Saturday. Tickets $23-45, egyptiantheatrecompany.org

24Saturday — Dar Williams

Eccles Center Theater, 1750 Kearns Blvd., Park City, 7:30 p.m. Tickets $29-79, ecclescenter.org

DANCE

The clock is ticking, the dancers are sweating, the choreographers are frantically creating and the audience is partying. It must be RDT’s annual Regalia, a fundraiser that asks the audience to award a commission. The performance culminates with a lively shindig and dancing on stage to big band music.

24Saturday — Regalia

Jeanne Wagner Theatre, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, 8 p.m. Tickets $50-75, artsaltlake.org

SPECIAL ENGAGEMENTS

Pioneer Theatre Company’s Play-by-Play series presents The Envelope. In this fast-paced political thriller, a young blogger — the prodigal son of a powerful D.C. family (of Cheetos descent??) — receives a trove of classified documents from an anonymous source. But his quest to authenticate the documents force him to investigate the dark history of his own family.

A Wyoming native, writer-historian Gregory Hinton will share a dynamic survey of LGBT history and culture in the American West and his personal story — his “evacuation” from Wyoming, his longing to return home, and how William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody led the way. Hinton is a Buffalo Bill Center of the West Fellow and associate editor of the Papers of William F. Cody.

Paula Poundstone is not only a prolific comedienne, but also a liberal, atheist, Capricorn, animal lover, and mother. Though her masculine attire and demeanor may suggest otherwise, Poundstone is asexual, doesn’t date, and never becomes romantically involved with anyone. “I don’t have sex because I don’t like it,” she once told QSaltLake. “I’d have to marry a Mormon so someone could cover my shift.”

2Friday — The Envelope

Pioneer Theatre, 300 S. 1400 East, UofU, times vary through Saturday. Tickets $10, pioneertheatre.org

8Thursday — Out West with Buffalo Bill

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Dr., UofU, 7 p.m. Free, umfa.utah.edu



9Friday — Paula Poundstone

Jeanne Wagner Theatre, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, 7 p.m. Tickets $49.50, artsaltlake.org

THEATRE

What’s in an I? A roman numeral, a dot, a soul, and apparently sometimes quotation marks. Oh, the freedoms of expression. Anyhoo, two powerful productions by Pygmalion Productions and Pioneer Theatre Company, respectively, come alive on stage.

I and You studies the connection between Anthony, a popular student athlete, and ill-stricken, homebound Caroline. It’s an “ode to youth, life, love, and the strange beauty of human connectedness.

In “i” Sarah has lived a hard knock life, but finally, maybe, things begin to look brighter when she meets her new doctor Jake — but is Jake a nice guy? (In my experience, most Jake’s are nice, albeit a little OCD, just sayin’!). “i” is a mysterious love story about the threads that bind us together, set a few days after tomorrow.

2Friday — I and You

Black Box Theatre, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, times vary through Feb. 17. Tickets $20, artsaltlake.org

16Friday — “i”

Pioneer Theatre, 300 S. 1400 East, UofU, times vary through March 3. Tickets $25-49, pioneertheatre.org

UPCOMING EVENTS

