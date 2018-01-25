Weekend Events: Hot funk, a garden of earthly delights, ‘Bold’ Mary, and more

26Friday — SFF’s Lounge at Copper Common

This two-night event is part of the Sundance Film Festival’s closing weekend. Eyes are welling with tears! Anyboohoo, the Lounge at Copper Common in Salt Lake City hosts four great local musicians. There is no cover, and it’s open to the public, but seating is limited, so hit it early. Opening tonight is Andrew Shaw, an electric ambient rock soloist; then Sara Degraw & The Odd Jobs take the stage offering “brand new old school” rock ‘n’ roll. On Saturday, New Age/acoustic funk multi-instrumentalist Leraine Horstmanshoff will give the entire crowd second-sightedness. Closing the weekend is a hot funk-organ soul trio called Will Baxter Trio. They had me at “hot funk”, but questioning the reference of “organ.” Hm!

Lounge at Copper Common, 111 E. 300 South, doors open 5 p.m., shows at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., through Saturday. Free, but seating is limited

27Saturday — SLC White Party 2018: Garden of Earthly Delights

Now in its 18th year, the SLC White Party is one of the most exciting and unique events in Utah. With the theme of “Garden of Earthly Delights” think about all things whimsical, fantasy, and from a place of imagination. The theme is “Garden of Earthly Delights”, inspired by the famous painting by Hieronymus Bosch. The central panel is a broad panorama teeming with social figures seemingly engaged in innocent, self-absorbed joy, as well as fantastical animals, oversized fruit, and hybrid stone formations. Is anyone picturing a gaggle of gays in Belize the last days of February? Because I am.

Featured deejays include J Godina, DJ Ebenflow, Skittish & Bus, and Artemis. Performers include aerial artists, belly dancers, pole-dancers, drag performers, puppeteers, the Salty Peaches Twerk Team, and many more. Break out those white tuxedos and white ball gowns because you can’t get too fancy for the SLC White Party. Costumes that are creative and fun are always welcome at this event. Age 21 and older.

The Art Factory, 193 W. 2100 South, 8 p.m-5 a.m. ( ending time is EST, sounds so New York, right?). General admission tickets $30/adv-$50/at the door. VIP Tickets with on stage table seating $80/adv-$120/at the door (a limited number available)

— Mary Lambert

Songstress Mary Lambert is a babe, but more importantly an advocate for LGBT rights — for embracing one’s self in entirety. Her new album, Bold, is her effort to help everyone be bold in all actions they take without fear of judgment. The tour is titled “Everybody is a Babe” and is about empowering all people.

The State Room, 638 S. State St., 8 p.m. doors open, 9 p.m. showtime. Tickets $20, thestateroom.com

— When She Speaks Open Mic Night

When She Speaks I Hear the Revolution open mic is a one-of-a-kind space in Salt Lake. In this rare place, the voices of marginalized individuals — women, LGBTQ, PoC — are highlighted and celebrated. Poets, writers, musicians, comedians, performance artists, and people from all backgrounds can come together and share their work.

Jitterbug Coffee Hop, 1855 S. 700 East, 7 p.m. Free, less the coffee jitters

Photo: Will Baxter Trio