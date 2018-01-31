‘#MeToo, Now What?’ to air gender-inclusive, 5-part series

In a press release this morning from KUED 7 — #MeToo, Now What?, a five-part, half-hour series hosted by Zainab Salbi, an Iraqi-American humanitarian, entrepreneur, author, and media commentator who has dedicated herself to women’s rights and freedom, premieres Sunday, Feb. 4 at noon on KUED. In 1993, Salbi founded Women for Women International (CEO until 2011) — a grassroots humanitarian and development organization dedicated to serving women survivors of war.

In the current moment, when sexual harassment is at the forefront of the national conversation, #MeToo, Now What? aims to take the discussion to another level, engaging both women and men from all generations and walks of life in dialogue about these difficult issues. With the goal of making sense of these tumultuous times, the series seeks to answer this: How did we get here and how can we use this moment to effect positive and lasting change?

Each episode focuses on an aspect of sexual harassment and will include reporting from Salbi both in the field and in the studio as she facilitates open and authentic conversations that penetrate to the heart of the matter. While each episode will stand alone, the weekly in-depth and thoughtful discussions will build on and inform each other. Topics to be explored include the impact of popular culture on women in the workplace, how race and class factor into the discussion, the social costs of pay inequity and gender discrimination, how to engage men in this discussion, and, ultimately, how we begin to chart a path forward.

The exclusive will draw from a range of guests, including women and men of all ages, races, and economic groups — and ordinary citizens from across the nation. Salbi will also welcome activists, journalists, celebrities, and leaders from the worlds of media, academics, business, arts, entertainment, fashion, and advertising.

“In order for this conversation to create true cultural change, we must talk with the men on the street, in our lives, our colleagues, and friends,” said Salbi. “Equally, we need to have the conversation with the women in our lives to examine why, when we’ve seen sexual misconduct, we’ve often looked the other way when it didn’t impact us directly.”

People Magazine named Zainab Salbi one of the “25 Women Changing the World” in 2016. Foreign Policy named her as one of the “100 Leading Global Thinkers.” Fast Company identified her as one of 100 “The Most Creative People in Business,” and Arabian Business named her “#1 Most Influential Arab Woman in the World.” For more information visit http://zainabsalbi.com/