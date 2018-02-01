Weekend Events: Truth and consequences in art, a Brazilian Carnival competition, and more

2Friday — Silent Scream; Truth and Consequences

Artist Heydar Rasoulpour describes his new exhibit: “This collection [of paintings] called ‘Silent Scream’ was mostly created in 2017. The series of paintings came from all the screams that either collapsed in silence or screaming in an empty desert, and nobody had heard them. In these moments, cries and feelings of excitement are suppressed and instead replaced by logical and polite behavior. The shouts that are drawn out of emotion are part of human behavior; feelings of joy, pain, hate, fear. These paintings are the snapshots of these screams and their silence.”

“Truth and Consequences” is a multimedia exhibit exploring Utah-based artists’ attempts to make meaning out of the turbulent first year of the Trump presidency. The exhibit examines the protests, executive orders, rescinded orders, outrageous press conferences, and fluctuating public support and dissent. It explores this administration’s challenges to and often condemnation of such a wide variety of people: national and international, political opponents and fellow party members, the press, the judiciary, the educational system, law enforcement, the arts and humanities, immigrants and refugees, and countless other individuals and institutions.

Art Access, 230 S. 500 West, Ste 125, 11a.m.-4 p.m. Free

— Stop the Press

Utah-based author James W. Ure will be reading from his new book, Stop the Press: How the Mormon Church Tried to Silence the Salt Lake Tribune. Following the reading, Ure will hold Q&A session regarding the current look and coverage of the Tribune.

Ken Sanders Rare Books, 268 S. 200 East, 7-9 p.m. Free

3Saturday — Samba Queen Contest

The Samba Queen Contest is no ordinary event — it’s a lively, energetic night, supporting Salt Lake’s art community. Dancers entertain the crowd as they compete for the title of 2018 Rainha Do Samba (Queen Of Samba) adorned in traditional Brazilian Carnival costumes of bright colors, feathers, sparkled bikinis and sky-high heels. Each contestant gets a chance to perform a two-minute solo with a live Brazilian drum line, and celebrity judges and audience voting determine the winner. Petunia, dear — you got this in the feedbag!

Pierpont Place, 163 W. Pierpont Ave., 8 p.m. doors open, 9 p.m. competition starts. Tickets $30. VIP Tables $200, sambafogo.com. The event is age 16+, with cash bar

4Sunday — Super Bowl LII

It really should go without saying, but we are an LGBT publication, and our fearless leader Michael Aaron violently cringes when he hears the words baseball games. Then when it comes to the Super Bowl, he truly believes it’s a game that cute little puppies play. So for all those sports-indifferent gays, I checked Facebook for any event this Sunday that doesn’t include pig skins and pork rinds, unfortunately to no avail. All across the valley and beyond, nearly every bar, tavern, club, pub, roadhouse, gentlemen’s club, and brewery will be showing the game between the Philadephia (???) and New England (Is that even a part of the United States?). A few of the participating establishments are noted below.

Brewvies, Lumpy’s, Copper Common, Club Try-Angles, Green Pig, Fiddler’s Elbow, Sun Trapp, Trails, and Willie’s Lounge. The game starts at 4:30 p.m., but each watering hole’s hours of operation is varied