Deep Inside Hollywood

There’s this plane, see, and RuPaul is the pilot, right…

If you’re a responsible, attentive cinephile then you were among the select few who actually bought a ticket to see Snakes on a Plane. It was a very good terrible movie and there should have been sequels. Well, now there is something that cannot exactly be called a sequel, but that can be called parody or total theft or snake appropriation, whatever. RuPaul and World of Wonder are teaming up for a feature-length comedy tentatively titled Drag Queens on a Plane (they’re also toying around with There Are Too Many Drag Queens on This M************ Plane, which we like quite a bit and it should happen). It will star Ru, naturally, and a collection of RuPaul’s Drag Race superstars. The plot will be beside the point, which is fine, but we have some ideas, helpful ones, and here they are: a) pay Samuel L. Jackson whatever he wants to make a cameo and b) make sure it’s rated R and c) please don’t allow it to become like that weird moment that happens in every episode of RPDR where the judges throw out scripted one-liners that are invariably the opposite of comedy. In other words, don’t f*** it up.

Keira Knightley coming soon as Colette

After the award-winning success of Still Alice and the death of husband and directing partner Richard Glatzer, it was up to filmmaker Wash Westmoreland to march forward on his own. He has done so, with Colette, and in the process scored one of the first distribution deals at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Co-written by Glatzer, Westmoreland and Rebecca Lenkiewicz, the film stars Keira Knightley as the famous bisexual French novelist of Gigi as she learns the ways of Parisian literary society, libertine artists and difficult relationships. In the process she transforms French literature and herself. The movie also stars Dominic West (The Affair) and Fiona Shaw, but Knightley is getting good notices for her performance, so you can be sure distributor Bleeker Street will position its new acquisition for an awards run at the end of 2018. Vive la Keira!

Hearts Beat Loud for Kiersey Clemons and Nick Offerman

A kind-hearted story about parents and children in a band together hasn’t really caught on with audiences since The Partridge Family, but filmmaker Brett Haley successfully banked on a project about that very thing for his latest project, the family comedy Hearts Beat Loud. We say “successfully” because the film was just picked up by Sony at the Sundance Film Festival, so a coming soon to a theater near you is in the cards for this one. It stars Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) and Kiersey Clemons (Dope) as a dad and daughter who spend her last summer before college writing songs together as a somewhat unlikely performance duo. Supporting cast includes Ted Danson, Blythe Danner, Toni Collette and American Honey breakout Sasha Lane as Clemons’ teenage girlfriend. Everything we hear about this movie is that it’s sweet, queer and adorable, so we are officially more than here for it.

Will Vida be the queerest show on television?

What you should know about the new Starz series, Vida, before it beams itself directly into your must-watch list on May 6, is that it’s about two Mexican-American sisters (Mishel Prada, Fear the Walking Dead: Passage; and Melissa Barrera, best known for the Spanish-language series Tanto Amor) returning home to their old neighborhood in East L.A. Their mother has died and there’s plenty of family drama waiting for them. That alone makes it special, as Latinx representation on English-speaking television is still lagging far behind in scripted series, but show-runner Tanya Saracho has also staffed the place with an all-Latinx writer’s room that is 50 perent queer, a director slate that is composed entirely of Latinx filmmakers or women of color — including Go Fish filmmaker Rose Troche – and LGBT characters played by queer cast members, such as non-binary actor Ser Anzoategui (East Los High) who will portray a person named “Eddy,” known in press materials as a “sturdy butch.” Take that, all other shows on TV that say they can’t find queer people of color to work on them: you weren’t really looking hard enough.

