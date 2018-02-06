Ogden Pride, OUTreach Utah announce merger

Ogden Pride Inc. and OUTreach Utah are happy to announce their merger at a Launch Party on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.

The public is invited to celebrate with these two LGBT organizations as they become one under the name of Ogden Pride. The event is free and appropriate for all ages. The evening includes live music and appetizers, and the theme of the 4th Annual Ogden Pride Festival will be revealed.

Ogden Pride is expanding its mission and vision with the merger, with exciting new programs and partnerships announced at the Launch Party.

The event will be held 6 to 8 p.m., at the Ogden Eccles Conference Center, 2415 Washington Blvd.

Programs previously administered by OUTreach Utah will now find a home under the Ogden Pride Inc. umbrella of services, events, and celebrations of LGBT people in Northern Utah.

Since its beginning in 2005, OUTreach Utah focuses on helping youth. Its social support groups offer a safe place for youth to develop friendships, increase their self-efficacy and provide them with knowledge and skills needed to become self-sufficient, healthy LGBT and allied adults. Outreach also offers ally and advocate training to groups that work with and support youth.

Ogden Pride Inc. formed in 2014 with its prime focus on organizing an annual event to celebrate LGBT and other queer people living in Northern Utah. Since then, the Ogden Pride Festival has been held on the first Saturday of August and has grown in attendance and offerings each year. This year’s Ogden Pride Festival will be held at the Ogden Amphitheater on Saturday, Aug. 4.

For further information, please contact Ogden Pride President Tim Sharp at 385-205-9986 or tim.sharp@ogdenpride.org.