Author to present dramatic readings based on oral histories of Southern gay, black men

A performance by E. Patrick Johnson, Ph.D., entitled, “Pouring Tea: Black Gay Men of the South Tell Their Tales” will take place Feb. 27, 2018, at 7 p.m., at the Westminster College Vieve Gore Concert Hall as part of the 2017–18 Bastian Foundation Diversity Lecture series.

Johnson is the author of two award-winning books, “Appropriating Blackness: Performance and the Politics of Authenticity,” and ”Sweet Tea: Black Gay Men of the South—An Oral History.” During the event, Johnson will perform a dramatic reading based on oral histories collected from Black gay men who were born, raised and continue to live in the South.

Johnson is a professor and chair of African American Studies and the Carlos Montezuma Professor of Performance Studies at Northwestern University. A scholar and artist, Johnson performs nationally and internationally and has published widely in the areas of race, gender, sexuality, and performance.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 801-832-2551.