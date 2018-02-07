SLC tickets for ‘Hamilton’ on sale Feb. 9

Show producer Jeffrey Seller and Zions Bank Broadway at the Eccles announced that single tickets for Hamilton will go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m., at arttix.artsaltlake.org. Tickets will be available for performances April 11 through May 6, 2018.

There is a maximum purchase limit of four tickets per household address for the engagement. Tickets range from $75 to $165 with a select number of $300 premium seats available for all performances. There will be a drawing for 40 seats for all performances. Prices and details will be announced closer to the engagement.

Seller notes, “It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices, and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Salt Lake City engagement should be made through arttix.artsaltlake.org.”

Hamilton is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway. Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.