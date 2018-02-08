Queer digital network launches #ShareTheLove initiative to The Trevor Project’s TrevorSpace

Revry, the premiere queer global digital entertainment network featuring originals, narrative and documentary films, digital series, shorts, podcasts, music, and was thrilled to partner with The Trevor Project and broadcast last years TrevorLive 2017 honoring Tom Ford and Kristin Chenoweth. Now, Revry is doubling down on that relationship and its commitment to making a difference for queer youth through a joint “#ShareTheLove” initiative. Revry will donate half of all annual subscription fees in February and March to The Trevor Project’s global initiative TrevorSpace.org.

“The Trevor Project is honored to be ‘Sharing The Love’ with Revry these next two months,” said The Trevor Project’s Chief Growth Officer, Calvin Stowell. “Revry’s commitment to helping support TrevorSpace.org, the largest LGBTQ safe space online, will help us continue growing that platform so that every young LGBTQ person in the world has an outlet where they can safely be their true selves. It is clear Revry is an innovator in sharing queer digital media globally, and that kind of outreach with our stories helps bring not only more awareness but further acceptance to places where our queer brethren need it the most. We are grateful to have the support of Revry’s initiative to donate funds to TrevorSpace.org so that we can continue our mission to reach and save the lives of our LGBTQ family internationally.”

Revry’s CEO, Damian Pelliccione, wants to make sure that queer youth around the world not only see themselves represented through stories and music but have an opportunity to receive vital support when they are at their most fragile. “TrevorSpace is one of our communities greatest global ‘first responders’ — nothing is more important than letting our youth know they are loved and have a safe space to be themselves no matter in which culture they live. We have to share what we have, and I hope that people of all generations will join us to ‘Share The Love’ these next two months with this win-win initiative — getting fabulous, international queer content while creating a safe place and resource for our younger generations.”

#ShareTheLove today simply by signing up for an annual subscription to Revry HERE!

February New Releases on Revry:

The Gay Husbands of San Francisco — February 14 (Original Series) The Gay Husbands of San Francisco takes a no-filter, hilarious look at the contemporary gay scene as it chronicles the lives and loves of six multi-ethnic gay men in the City by the Bay. Link: Gay Husbands of San Francisco

In the Dollhouse with Lina — February 16 (Original Series) In the Dollhouse with Lina is a Weekly Talk Show. Think pop culture, fashion, and throwbacks. “Laugh-In” meets “Madame’s Place” dazzled with “Bewitched” and sparkles of “I Dream of Jeannie” all inside a type of “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” and a lot of New York sass with the infectious Lina, hosting within her DollHouse surrounded by her very own collection. Every week the mystery guest is revealed that day by Magical 8 Ball…so you never know who’s going to pop in! Guests include Whoopi Goldberg, Carson Kressley, Candis Cayne, Sherry Vine, Lady Bunny, Justin Vivian Bond, Bevy Smith and Shequida.

Butch and the Bear (Podcast) Butch and the Bear is a new comedy podcast starring AB Cassidy and Daniel Franzese (Mean Girls) with guests including Amy Landecker, Heather Matarazzo, Drew Droege, Jonathan Bennett, Jessica Buttafuoco, Charlie Craig, and Trey Pearson. Link: Butch and the Bear

Dead for Filth (Podcast) From the spooky mind of horror personality and screenwriter, Michael Varrati, comes Dead For Filth, for all things queer horror and beyond. Dead For Filth will bring you the best queer and horror icons out of the closet and into the night to talk about the genre they love. Notable guests include Jeffrey Reddick, Darren Stein Thomas Dekker, Jeffrey Schwarz, and Veronica Cartwright. Link: Dead for Filth

UnBEARable (Podcast) Big Dipper and Meatball have joined forces to bring you unBEARable! Listen every week as they talk bear culture, sex, snacks, and have in-depth interviews with special guests including Cubrina Bearly, George Unda, Rakeem Cunningham, Drew Droege, Jaymes Mansfield, Jeff Leavell, Nabor Arias, and Vander Von Odd. Link: unBEARable

Kiss & Tell Radio (Podcast) Kiss & Tell Networks unites the community by tackling social topics through LGBT art, media, and events. Created as an LGBT dating and relationship panel in 2015, Kiss & Tell is designed to open the door and create a platform for unspoken yet necessary conversations and freely discuss topics the LGBT community experience. Many times, we see a division in our community, although we share the same acronym. From dating, character building, social and personal acceptance, to mental and physical health, Kiss & Tell encourages everyone to live in their truth with notable guests Sampson, Angelica Ross, Harris Twins. Link: Kiss & Tell Radio

Shook (Podcast) Social activist and influencer, Ashlee Marie Preston hosts Shook, a lively weekly podcast where she discusses the pressing issues of the day with weekly guests including a Safe Spaces segment where listeners can call in and ask questions they may be too embarrassed to ask in real life. Listeners also get a taste of what Ashlee is known for best in Snatched in 60 Seconds, where each episode Ashlee selects an internet troll and snatches their wig the way only Ashlee can.

30 Something, Black, & Gay (Podcast) A weekly Podcast hosted by a barber, a chef, and a makeup artist. Each week the co-hosts; Haji, Mikey, and Jay give their commentary on the week’s hottest topics and debate culture, society, and ultimately life from the perspective of black and gay thirty something’s living in L.A. 30 Something, Black, & Gay is a delightful dose of insight and with a double-shot of petty.