Weekend Events: Gal pals, Valentine’s Day is for the birds, winos, and more

Friday — Galentine's Day

What is Galentine’s Day? It’s like Valentine’s Day, only instead of celebrating the love you have for your significant other, you spend it with your best girlfriends, who are, after all, your soul mates, and therefore deserve a holiday all to themselves, too. I agree this doesn’t sound super inclusive, but to all the lesbians, you must of sister wives you could do this with, right? So ladies, meet at Proper Burger for some grub and then gallivant around town celebrating your love for one another!

Proper Burger Company, 865 S. Main St., 7-11 p.m. Free, except food and beverage purchases

— Connect

Do you know a visual artist who needs to share their work?! Connect is an event where every artist can show their work. It’s easy! Bring up to two pieces of ready-to-hang work. Bring your own easels/table easels. Vote for your favorite three pieces (not your own, of course). The top five selected artists showcase their work in the gallery until our next event. All top selected are entered to win a portion of $4,000 at the end of the year. Event schedule: 6:30 p.m. (Early Art Submission), 7 p.m. (Event Begins), 7:30 p.m. (Voting Begins), 8 p.m. (Voting Closes) Group Activity begins, 8:20 p.m. (Announce Top Selected Artists — Wow, that’s specific!)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., 6:30-9 p.m. Free

— Valentine’s at Tracy Aviary

Calling all love birds! Join Tracy Aviary for an after-hours Valentine’s Day event. This lighthearted affair for ages 21 and older will teach guests about all of the unique and elaborate bird mating rituals that happen both here at Tracy Aviary and in the wild! Guests will enjoy romantic cocktails from Sugar House Distillery and hors d’oeuvres from the amazing Raclette Machine while they laugh and learn from hilarious activities. Space is limited so purchase your tickets before they’re gone.

Tracy Aviary, 589 E. 1300 South, 6-9 p.m. Tickets $70 per pair, $40 per single — includes 2 drink tickets per person, eventbrite.com

— Live Band Karaoke

Have you ever wanted to feel like the lead singer of a band? To look into the eyes of your adoring fans as you absolutely nail (albeit off-key) “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston? Metro Music Hall brings you real karaoke with the help of a full backing band, the Karaoke Kingpins. Put on your best stunner jacket, get a little liquid courage in you, and experience karaoke like you’ve never done before.

Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, 8 p.m. Tickets $5, ticketfly.com

Saturday — One-day Used Book Sale

Bookmark this: The Friends of The City Library One-Day Used Book Sale will feature movies, mysteries, cookbooks, and more. Come browse the best book deals in town (likely $1 or less, or whatever you can afford … awesome!). Between the sheets of a bed — with a book and a lover — is a wonderful place to be!

Salt Lake City Public Library, 210 E. 400 South, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Free

— Dawson Rutledge

Dawson Rutledge is what anyone who cares deeply about music would be attracted to. He’s a hip, award-winning, sophisticated young songwriter, unique vocalist, and serious about his craft. At 20, he’s already something of a vet, having crammed a full-blown apprenticeship into two years. It’s been said of Rutledge, “There’s a rustic, organic acoustic feel [to the artist’s first album] that has a warm ‘70s Woodstock vibe to it. But it’s Rutledge’s voice and lyrics that will pull you in. Take the opener, “Thief Of A Lover.” ‘You lost your tongue in the mouth of an icy stream’, sings the kid who has the flow of a great rapper and the elasticity of a cool jazz singer.”

Hotel RL, 161 W. 600 South, 7:30 p.m. Free but must register at eventbrite.com (only 42 tickets remain, as of Feb. 8 at 2:15 p.m.)

— Viva la Diva: Kenny and Dolly

Wow, these DIVAs live for Sundays. Tonight, they will pay tribute to Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, two islands in the stream — with their big hair, fire-red talons, and poker faces. The event is 21+, and food and cocktails sold separately.

Club X, 445 S. 400 West, doors at 6:30 p.m./8 p.m. showtime. Tickets $25, parrottix.com

11Sunday — Wine Tasting

Back in 1976, there was a small competition in France. It proved to the world that France was no longer the only name in the game when it came to great wine. Join Park City Culinary Institute for an intricate and fun look into more of these regions. They will discuss some new producers from other areas of the world that could have held their own, back in 1976. They will also talk about some of the best wines for your dinner parties, birthdays, and even an apres ski treat.

Park City Culinary Institute, 1484 S. State St., SLC, 4-5:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary, parkcityculinaryinstitute.bigcartel.com