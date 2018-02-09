It seems like every second there’s a new story about sexual harassment or abuse. The most recent being Larry Nassar, the USA Gymnastics and Michigan State doctor who sexually assaulted over 150 girls and women over two decades. He got a sentence of up to 175 years in prison.

But, by the time this column is published, I’m sure it’ll be eclipsed by another story of sexual abuse and scandal. And we all know who we can blame: the gays.

See, if only we hadn’t let gays start getting married maybe we could’ve prevented much of this wave of sexual harassment, abuse, and assault.

Or so says WorldNetDaily’s Vice President David Kupelian.

Kupelian writes in a January 29 column that abortion, out-of-wedlock births, casual sex, STDs, and porn “testify to the wholesale abandonment of the Judeo-Christian morality of previous generations. Not to mention the glorification of homosexuality (indeed, its elevation to the status of specially protected class), the redefinition of marriage and the creation of dozens of bizarre new genders that never before existed in all of human history.”

“All of human history” is a little too broad to tackle here, so I’ll just say that I doubt Kupelian has researched gender identity going back that far. I’d also like to speak to the homo Deep State: glory, glory homo-lujah.

“The predictable result of all this wild ‘sexual freedom’?” asks Kupelian. “Confusion, immorality, insecurity, pain, guilt, addiction, mental illness, infidelity, divorce, family breakdown, depression, self-destructive behavior, and suicide.”

In other words, the radical left dared say that sex is normal and we should maybe not criminalize relationships between consenting adults and ended up ruining the world and making Jesus very sad.

Much better, inevitably, to repress and deny all things sexual in the name of “Judeo-Christian morality.”

One of the problems with Kupelian’s argument — and there are many — is that he claims that “the left” makes no distinction between sex of any kind.

“Leftists have been dreaming, scheming, preaching, protesting, demanding, litigating, and legislating total sexual freedom — complete sexual anarchy, no rules whatsoever — for decades,” he says.

It is not true. But it’s hard for Kupelian, who appears to want iron-fisted sexual repression in the name of his god, to distinguish between two adult dudes kissing on the lips and the molestation of a child. I think he’s the one with the morality problem.

In his column, Kupelian makes the favorite claim of the anti-gay right that “older males” initiate and convert “younger males into homosexuality.” He also claims that “pedophiles see their cause as the next great civil rights movement.”

First of all, you can’t “convert” someone into being gay. That’s not how it works. If anything, the outpouring of women coming forward to speak out against the men who sexually assaulted them only serves to strengthen the argument that sexual orientation isn’t something that changes depending on one’s mood. Otherwise, straight women wouldn’t continue to have sex with straight men in this sexist trash culture.

And unless thousands of pedophiles march on Washington, Kupelian can stuff his “next great civil rights movement” nonsense.

It’s important to note that when Kupelian thinks “pedophiles” he thinks “gays.” But the majority of pedophiles are men who abuse girls. See, for example, Roy Moore, a pedophile who most Republicans, including Donald Trump, supported because even a pedophile was better than a Democrat.

Sexual abuse and assault thrive in darkness. It is not because gays can get married that Larry Nassar sexually assaulted so many young women. It was because, in large part, of the shame and secrecy that surrounds sex, coupled with the power and influence of an abusive man. The same is true for Harvey Weinstein or Trump.

Kupelian would like to go back to a time when we didn’t talk about this stuff. And wouldn’t you know it — “don’t talk about it” is strikingly similar to what abusers tell their victims.

D’Anne Witkowski is a poet, writer, and comedian living in Michigan with her wife and son. She has been writing about LGBT politics for over a decade. Follow her on Twitter @MamaDWitkowski.