Salt Lake Arts Council seeks nominations for 2018 Mayor’s Artists Awards

The Salt Lake Arts Council is currently seeking nominations for the Mayor’s Artists Awards for 2018. The award is presented by the Mayor’s Office and the Salt Lake City Arts Council and honors the contributions made by individuals and organizations to the cultural life of the Salt Lake City community.

Nominees must be residents of Salt Lake City, work in the city, or demonstrate their contribution to the arts in Salt Lake City. Cash awards of $500 will be presented to each of the winning nominees at the 42nd annual Utah Arts Festival in June.

“The arts are a critical element of our City and help boost our economy,” said Mayor Jackie Biskupski. “Artists add to our creative energy and help us to better relate to each other and the world around us. Salt Lake City has an abundance of talented artists, and we are pleased to recognize their contributions to our community.”

The awards have been handed out since 1992. Past winners include Geri Cordova, Visual Artist award, 2017; Plan-B Theatre Company, service to the arts award, 2015; Pat Bagley, Literary Arts award, 2012; Charles Lynn Frost, Performing Arts award, 2011; and, Fran Pruyn, Performing Arts award, 1993.

Nominations must be received by Friday, March 2, 2018, by 5 p.m. More information, a list of previous winners and an online application can be found at http://saltlakearts.org/2018-mayors-artists-awards//.

Application materials include a one-paragraph statement, a resume or statement about the organization, one or two letters of recommendation and may consist of one or two additional documents.

Photo: Geri Cordova, Visual Artist award winner, 2017