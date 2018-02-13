Qmmunity Events

UGLCC Events

The Utah Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce is working on the Spring Gala, to be held in April at the Cottonwood Country Club, but showing it can chew gum and walk at the same time, there is a raft of events between now and then. The Chamber invitation shows a ticket link, but admission is free, the ticket is to ensure enough space for all attendants:

Feb. 15 — Third Thursday Breakfast at FAV Bistro, 1984 E. Murray-Holladay Road, Holladay

www.facebook.com/events/311540366002459

Feb. 22 — Step-up Lunch and Learn at Sandy Area Chamber of Commerce, 35 E. 9270 South, Sandy

www.facebook.com/events/1670094406346931

March 1 — March First Thursday Social at Club 90 in Sandy

www.facebook.com/events/338914226610950

March 15 — Third Thursday Breakfast – Tuscany, 2832 E. 6200 South, Holladay

www.facebook.com/events/215523352345756

Alt Garden Club discusses thorny pricks at monthly meeting

The Alternative Garden Club’s regular monthly meeting is Wednesday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m., at the Sugar House Garden Center. The topic will be “The Wonderful World of Roses.” The talk will center on the huge variety of roses and where they developed. The history of creating and cultivating roses, their meaning in religions, royalty, romance, and fairy tales and other cultural significance are part of the discussion of the history of the world’s favorite flower. Then next week, on Thursday, March 15 at 5:30 p.m., outside the Garden Center, the AGC will have a demonstration by experts from the Utah Rose Society on how to correctly prune rose bushes.

AGC welcomes all LGBT and allies to its meetings and for membership. The Sugar House Garden center is on the East end of Sugar House Park, 1602 E. 2100 South.

Hellzapoppin at RCGSE

At the Seattle Coronation on Feb. 15, the Royal Court of the Golden Spike Empire will co-host a show with the Denver “Court” as part of coronation weekend. Empress of the RCGSE, Tiana LaShae says, “It’s an honor to co-host the ‘Denver/Salt Lake City’ event.” Court members and others planning to attend and would like to participate in the show or walk with the RCGSE should contact Empress La Shae at empress@rcgse.org for details.

On Feb. 24, Prince Royale XLI Kayden and Princess Royale Vega Starr will host “Trading Places: Turnabout”. The night sees the queens put the boys in drag and let them experience an evening in heels. The event is at the Sun Trapp, 102 S. 600 West, with doors opening and raffle ticket sales at 8 p.m., and show starting at 9 p.m. There will be a $5 donation to benefit the RCGSE General Fund.

The first week in March is the annual AIDS Awareness Week event, organized by Emperor XLII Johnny Disco. Details were not available at press time, but interested people can contact emperor@rcgse.org for more information.

EU committed to Utah Suicide Task Force

Equality Utah has been invited by Gov. Gary Herbert to participate in a newly assembled Teen Suicide Prevention Task Force. EU will be joining Lt. Governor Spencer Cox, Representative Steve Eliason, R-Sandy, business owner Gail Miller, Ronald A. Rasband, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on the 14-member committee. Gov. Herbert asked the group to devise workable solutions to the growing trend of teen suicide and to present recommendations for action to the current session of the Utah Legislature.

In a letter to supporters, EU Executive Director Troy Williams admitted, “Historically we have had political and social differences with both Gov. Herbert and the LDS Church, but, in Utah, we also have a history of reaching common ground and finding legislative solutions that benefit all.”

Red Carpet for UAF

The Red Carpet Gala, the Utah Aids Foundation’s annual party, presented with the Oscars, is scheduled for March 5. UAF invites partygoers, “To grab your wigs, gowns, and ping pong balls for a Priscilla-themed gala.” The Priscilla Queen of the Desert event will feature a silent auction and a not so quiet stage show with performances from the Royal Court of the Golden Spike Empire.

Tickets for the event, which begins at 5 p.m., at the Union Events Center, 235 N. 500 West, can be reserved through 801-487-2323. Individual tickets are $120, friend and family tables of 10 are $1200.