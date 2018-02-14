Video: Gus Kenworthy on being one of the first openly gay U.S. winter Olympians

Gus Kenworthy on being one of the first openly gay US winter Olympians

“Hopefully in the future it won’t be a big thing. It won’t be a headline, it won’t be the gay Olympian, the gay skier, the gay anything. It will just be skier.”Freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy is one of the first openly gay US winter Olympians – a role he says is important for LGBT representation.

Posted by Channel 4 News on Sunday, February 11, 2018