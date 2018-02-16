ODT announces its Spring Repertory Season ‘Shut Up & Dance’

Odyssey Dance Theatre will round out its 24th year with its famous Shut Up & Dance series — three separate programs in repertory — before they head out for their 13th consecutive European Tour (this year includes Israel, too). This year’s Shut Up & Dance will genuinely be one of the most amazing Odyssey programs ever and will undoubtedly be a dance lover’s buffet, with something for everyone.

PROGRAM ONE: MJ — March 1, 3 and 9 — 7:30 pm

The program is an outstanding tribute to the music of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. MJ was an unqualified hit in SLC and Europe the last two years and received rave reviews and standing ovations wherever it was performed. Using songs from Michael Jackson’s long and varied musical career, including “The Way You Make Me Feel”, “Rockin’ Robin”, “Thriller”, “Earth Song”, and “Billie Jean”, Odyssey has created a moving and dance filled tribute that will make sure you Blame it on the Boogie!

PROGRAM TWO: Chicago Nights — March 2, 8 and 10 — 7:30 pm

A full-length, world-premiere work, directed and produced by Founder and Artistic Director Derryl Yeager, tells the story of Chicago in the 1920s when the specter of Prohibition gave rise to speakeasies, Jazz, and gangsters. Men and women who brought corruption, racketeering, vice and murder to the headlines of the day. Al Capone meets Roxie Hart. And it all leads up to the most infamous mobster event of all — The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre. A unique show with an intoxicating variety of dance styles, techniques, passions, and emotions. A collection of works by some of the most cutting-edge choreographers of the day — from ballet to contemporary, jazz to tap, ballroom to hip-hop — this amazing group of dancers will display not only their technical expertise and incredible versatility, but will share these amazing stories of the 1920’s Chicago through the tapestry of dance styles available today.

PROGRAM THREE: Purple Rain — March 3 and 10 — 2 pm

Act I will consist of three Derryl Yeager classics: Andante, a beautiful ballet work set to the timeless music of Mozart; Solimbula, the amazing acrobatic duet that took the world by storm several years ago; and Jump, the audience favorite in the European tour last year. Plus two World Premiere works by company members — a Hip Hop Piece by Diego Ballesteros and a Contemporary work by Laura Brick — both showing the incredible versatility of Odyssey’s dancers.

Act II is a tribute to the late, great artist Prince, Purple Rain will celebrate some of his greatest music, with hits like “Raspberry Beret”, “When Doves Cry”, “Kiss”, and of course, “Purple Rain”. This touching and dance infused tribute will leave you wanting to Party Like it’s 1999!