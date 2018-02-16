Sen. Dabakis blasts Utah Gov. Herbert for .05 DUI law

Sen. Jim Dabakis. statement on Utah Gov. Herbert’s declaration that the 0.05% blood alcohol limit law will not be repealed or delayed:

Once again, “Weird Utah” is kicking in. Under the new DUI law, one glass of wine with dinner can make a criminal out of a 125-pound woman. This is just plain wrong and ill-informed.

We get it, Governor Herbert. You and the Legislature do not drink. But why are you continually throwing a wet blanket of judgment on those who do? You are affecting Utah jobs. Our State’s biggest growth industries, tourism, and outdoor recreation will be hurt. Last year, your ideology drove away the Outdoor Retailer Convention and their $45 million dollars.

Governor, you can be assured that this weird law will be at the top of the Colorado (and other states) Tourist and Convention Bureau’s list of reasons why groups should not have their convention in Utah. ‘Your unimpaired wife may be arrested for having a glass of wine with dinner’ is a pretty powerful argument to not come to our state.

This is a “moral” message that ought to be given at the pulpit — not from the State Capitol. This is a war on drinking– not a step towards preventing impaired driving. There is no scientific evidence to show that the law will help on public safety issues in the United States — quite the contrary. This law will take law enforcement personnel and resources away from cracking down on those that actually are driving impaired.

Utah’s 0.05%, first-in-the-nation, non-DUI-DUI will cost many, many Utah jobs as tourists and conventioneers quietly make other choices. It will also wreak havoc on the lives of many innocent Utahns by turning them into criminals, doubling their insurance rates, and possibly costing them their jobs and security clearances.

Sadly, “Weird Utah” prevails.