Spring Arts Guide

Pygmalion Theatre Company Presents:

When PYGs Fly

March 11, artsaltlake.org

Leona Wagner Black Box Theatre

Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center

Local playwrights will provide a favorite scene from their body of work and explain why it’s their favorite, and the scenes will be read or performed for your pleasure. Several playwrights will be on hand to talk about their experiences as women playwrights and their creative process.

Repertory Dance Theatre Presents:

Dabke

March 16–18, artsaltlake.org

Leona Wagner Black Box Theatre

Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center

RDT presents this masterful evening-length work by Zvi Gotheiner. Blending Arab pop music and Middle Eastern folk dance, Gotheiner uses the power of dance to highlight tribal and national identities as well as dissolve those definitions.

Pioneer Theatre Company Presents:

In the Heights — Concert Version

March 16–17, pioneertheatre.org

Pioneer Theatre, UofU

A Tony Award-winner, the story explores three days in the lives of a group New York City Dominican-Americans who live in the barrio called Washington Heights. The show has been heralded “a collective joy,” “exciting choreography” and “an uncalculated charmer.” And PTC is doing concert-style: sung-through, on stage, scripts in hand.

Grand Theatre Company Presents:

A View from the Bridge

March 21–April 7, grandtheatrecompany.com

Grand Theatre, SLCC

Arthur Miller’s dark 1956 drama set on the Brooklyn waterfront tells a story of tragedy, love, and betrayal in an Italian-American immigrant community. A longshoreman by trade, Eddie Carbone is confident of his place in the working-class neighborhood he calls home. That life changes when he agrees to harbor his immigrant cousins. A love affair exposes a dark family secret and suspicion, jealousy and betrayal soon follow in this passionate drama.

Egyptian Theatre Company and Ziegfeld Theatre Present:

Footloose

March 22–April 1, egyptiantheatrecompany.com

Egyptian Theatre

A teenage boy moves to a small, backward town in America where dancing is prohibited (cuz it’s sexual deviance!). He encourages his classmates to call for a rock ‘n’ roll prom — to win over a girl, duh!

Kingsbury Hall and UofU Department of Theatre Present:

Manual Cinema: ADA/AVA

March 29, kingsburyhall.utah.edu

Kingsbury Hall, UofU

Using vintage overhead projectors, multiple screens, puppets, actors, live feed cameras, multi-channel sound design, and a live music ensemble, Manual Cinema creates an immersive visual story right in front of the audience. Favorites at the 2016 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, this incredibly innovative performance collective will perform ADA/AVA, a story about Ada who has been separated from her twin, Ava. When a traveling carnival arrives in town, a visit to the mirror maze opens up a fantastic and supernatural world where Ava can travel between the realms of life and death.

Salt Lake Acting Company Presents:

Fun Home

April 4–May 13, saltlakeactingcompany.org

Salt Lake Acting Company

In three stages of a woman’s life, the show tells a universal detective story about a child’s search to discover what is going on with her parents as they hold up the perfect family facade. Heart-gripping songs about sexual awakening, repressed emotions, buried secrets, yearning, resentment, love. Home. Based on a graphic novel, and directed by the superior Jason Bowcutt.

Plan-B Theatre Company and Flying Bobcat Theatrical Laboratory Present:

Jump

April 5–15, artsaltlake.org

Studio Theatre

Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center

How will you die? Will you see it coming? What if you’re given a second chance? Jump explores the impact of survival on those we love. Wow! That’s deep, dude.



Kingsbury Hall Presents:

The Singing Bois: A Queerstory of the Boy Band

April 6, kingsburyhall.utah.edu

Kingsbury Hall, UofU

Part boy band, part Rat Pack, The Singing Bois blend musical precision and sexy swagger, performing original tunes and unique covers from vintage pop genres. A Queerstory of the Boy Band is a fun and playful exploration of gender, race, and sexuality that traces the evolution of the hits of your favorite boy bands, through barbershop, doo-wop, Motown, and more. Packed with tight harmonies and dynamic dance moves, this show tells queer, butch, and transgender stories through song.

Eccles Center Presents:

OK Go

April 7, ecclescenter.org

Eccles Center Theater, Park City

Rock band. Physics buffs. Performance artists. You know their videos: The Rube Goldberg contraption set to rock music. OK Go inspire creativity and curiosity with their science-infused rock music videos. See why the Smithsonian honored this innovative band with an American Ingenuity Award. They’ll play some music, break down some of their favorite experiments, and prove that it is possible and fun to set science to music.

Broadway at the Eccles Presents:

Hamilton

April 11–May 6, artsaltlake.org

Delta Performance Hall

George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater

Here comes the smash hit story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War, and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

Wasatch Theatre Company Presents:

What We’re Up Against

April 27–May 13, artsaltlake.org

Studio Theatre

Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center

WTC presents a black comedy that takes a serious look at the mistreatment of women in male-dominated work environments. This is an effort to insert the regional theatre conversation into the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements. Eliza works at an architecture firm, and she is tired of being slighted, ignored, and patronized because of her sex. When she takes matters into her own creative hands, her colleagues and supervisors respond in humorously uncomfortable but all-too-familiar ways.

Kingsbury Hall Presents:

Compagnia TPO — Farfalle

April 27–28, kingsburyhall.utah.edu

Kingsbury Hall, UofU

Two dancers move, play, and paint in the air, telling the story of the slow metamorphosis of the butterfly. TPO’s “theater of the senses” weaves dance, storytelling, and visual experience into a magical hands-on performance like nothing you’ve seen before. The audience is invited to enter the performance and interact with the beautiful, immersive world created on stage.

Pioneer Theatre Company Presents:

Mamma Mia!

May 11–26, pioneertheatre.org

Pioneer Theatre, UofU

On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years earlier. And it’s all done to the fabulous music of ABBA.

Grand Theatre Company Presents:

Spamalot

May 17–June 9, grandtheatrecompany.com

Grand Theatre, SLCC

This musical comedy ‘lovingly ripped off from’ the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail follows the legendary tale of King Arthur and his knights of the round table on their quest for the Holy Grail. Rude Frenchmen, cancan dancers, the Lady of the Lake and her Laker Girls, killer rabbits, catapulting cows, and the somewhat odd Knights who say ‘ni’ are just part of the adventures and dangers awaiting King Arthur and his knights of the very, very round table in their quest for the Holy Grail.

Ballet West Presents:

National Geographic Festival

May 18–26, balletwest.org

Delta Performance Hall

George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater

Join Ballet West and four of America’s most esteemed ballet companies over two weekends as they celebrate another season of new works. This festival will focus on the work of women choreographers and women artistic directors from around the world. Experience this unique event with two different programs, which will feature world premieres by Africa Guzman and Natalie Weir.

Egyptian Theatre Company Presents:

The Full Monty

May 24–June 2, egyptiantheatrecompany.com

Egyptian Theatre

Based on the cult hit movie, six men set out to make some quick cash showing off their “real man” bodies by becoming a team of male strippers. (They may not be Magic Mikes, but still sexy!)