The Utah AIDS Foundation is looking to get art donated for their silent auction at the 28th annual Red Carpet Gala.
They looking for all mediums: paint, pottery, charcoal, prints, etc.
To donate, contact Steph at Stephanie.Goodfellow@utahaids.org
