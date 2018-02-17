Tony’s gay agenda

ANNUAL EVENTS

It’s no QSaltLake Fabby Awards event, but the Utah AIDS Foundation’s 28th annual Red Carpet Gala returns (LOL! We love you UAF!). Guests will enjoy live entertainment brought to you by The RCGSE, superb dining by Cosmopolitan Catering and an incredible silent auction. All the while watching the 90th Annual Academy Awards. It is the chance to dust off the tux, slip into your fanciest dress, and join them for a magical evening.

Logan Pride Foundation invites all to their first annual Gayla, held at the beautiful Vineyards at Mount Naomi Farms. The theme is “Over the Rainbow” and will be a night filled with food, music, art, socialization, and fun. Proceeds will go toward Logan Pride’s 2nd Annual LGBTQ+ Youth Prom and other Logan Pride events. The evening is an 18+ formal but with your style and flair! For those that are 21 and over, it is BYOB (which means Bring Your On Barbie!).

4Sunday — UAF Red Carpet Gala

The Union Event Center, 235 N. 500 West, 5 p.m. Tickets vary, call UAF at 801-487-2323

17Saturday — Logan Pride Foundation Gayla: Over the Rainbow

Mt. Naomi Farms, 1285 E. 4500 North, Hyde Park, 6-10 p.m. Tickets $45, www.paypal.com

CONCERTS

This March check out great concerts that will have G. Love lasso your giant d***, smothered in special sauce and leaving you in the heights of ecstasy, wailing “Oh My, Dorothy!”

6Tuesday — Shovels & Rope

The State Room, 638 S. State St., 7 p.m. doors open/8 p.m. showtime, ticketfly.com

9Friday — They Might Be Giants

The Depot, 400 W. South Temple, 8 p.m. Tickets $23/adv-$25/day of, smithstix.com

20Tuesday — G. Love & Special Sauce

The State Room, 638 S. State St., 7 p.m. doors open/8 p.m. showtime, through Wednesday, ticketfly.com

21Wednesday — OMD

The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, 8 p.m. Tickets $30/adv-$35/day of, smithstix.com

DANCE

Exuberant. Virtuosic. Flawless. Known for their remarkable athleticism and stunning ensemble work, New York-based Parsons Dance delivers positive life-enriching experiences to audiences worldwide. Fusing the gestures and movements that comprise contemporary dance with the discipline and precision of a classical company, Parsons Dance is always a favorite and brings abundance, joy, and passion.

Saturday — Parsons Dance

Val A. Browning Center for the Performing Arts, 1901 University Cir., Ogden, 7:30 p.m. Tickets $7.50-35, sa1.seatadvisor.com

MONTHLY EVENTS

Jesse and Gene are rolling out the red carpet for us to begin celebrating the Academy Awards with Brunch and Bingo. Go flirt with the Matrons while enjoying a fantastic brunch prepared by Jesse, then win fabulous prizes playing bingo with the “Gurls”. Off Trax opens at 11 a.m. Then saunter over to Club Try-Angles for a cocktail and “Beer Church”.

The UGLCC will “step-up” your business through training, education, and projection that will upswing your profits. This month’s topic is “Social Media Tips and Tricks”, presented by Juliet Dillon-Clark. Enjoy a delicious lunch, along with expert education, and another chance to network with fellow chamber members.

4Sunday — First Sunday Bingo Brunch w/ Matrons of Mayhem

Off Trax Cafe, 259 W. Harvey Milk Blvd., 1 p.m. Bingo cards $5 each

29Thursday — UGLCC Step-up Lunch ‘N Learn

Sandy Area Chamber of Commerce, 35 E, 9270 South, Sandy, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tickets $18 Chamber Members/$23 Non-Chamber Members, utahgaylesbianchamber.growthzoneapp.com



SPECIAL ENGAGEMENTS

Please gurl! It’s a tribute to Queen — need more really be said.

Next, the NOH8 campaign returns for an open photo shoot! Pose for an official NOH8 photo by photographer Adam Bouska. Pictures are first-come, first-served.Please arrive camera-ready with a plain white shirt to match the signature style of the NOH8 photos. Funds raised will be used to continue promoting and raising awareness for marriage and human equality, anti-discrimination, and anti-bullying.

Join Mountain West Hard Cider and Red Rock Brewing after the St. Patrick’s Day parade, for live music, food, games, cider, beer, and whiskey.Don’t worry; they’ll have their Tullamore Dew Party trolley pick you up at the end of the parade, and drop you off at their gates. Dress in your best green. Live music by The Dunmore Lasses, and John Flanders Trio.



Friday — Gary Mullen & The Works: “One Night Of Queen”

Park City Live, 427 Main St., Park City, 7 p.m. doors open/8 p.m. showtime. Tickets $32.50-45, parkcitylive.com. This event is 21+

3Saturday — NOH8 Open Photo Shoot

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 261 S. 900 East, 2-4 p.m. Single photos $40, and couple/group photos $25 per person. Cash, credit card payment in person



17Saturday — 4th West Fest

Mountain West Hard Cider, 425 N. 400 West, 11 a.m. Free, except food and beverages

THEATRE

Westminster College presents a production of the multi-Tony award-winning musical Spring Awakening. It is a groundbreaking fusion of morality, sexuality and rock ‘n’ roll! Set in late-19th century Germany, it concerns teenagers who are discovering the inner and outer tumult of sexuality. In a world where grown-ups hold all of the cards, Wendla and Melchior are thrust into the terrifying labyrinth of adolescence as they explore their budding concepts of rebellion, sexuality, passion, and puberty. A musical celebration of youth and rebellion that navigates teen self-discovery in a bildungsroman of anxiety. Contains mature themes such as sexual abuse, abortion, and suicide; not suitable for children.

1Thursday — Spring Awakening

Courage Theatre, Westminster College, 1700 S. 1300 East, 7:30 p.m., through March 10. Tickets $10, app.arts-people.com

UPCOMING EVENTS

June 16, Kesha and Macklemore, smithstix.com

Aug. 9, Jack White, ticketfly.com

Photo: Mt. Naomi Farms, Hyde Park, UT