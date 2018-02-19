GLAAD launches content series to amplify LGBTQ youth voices

GLAAD, last week announced the release of the amp, an online series featuring content and stories created by, and for, young changemakers to share experiences and amplify LGBTQ voices.

The digital series will include op-eds, creative writing, photography, art, videos, and other original content from a bevy of young creators including GLAAD Campus Ambassadors, staff, and interns, as well as advocates, activists, artists, and more.

Check out the inaugural issue, and to sign up as a contributor, click here: www.glaad.org/amp

“As the current White House continues its attack on the LGBTQ community, it’s vital that young LGBTQ people have a platform to be visible and see themselves reflected in media,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD president and CEO. “amp shares stories to inspire and remind LGBTQ youth that they can shape the next generation and move our culture to a more accepting and equal place.”

The series operates on an editorial calendar determined by related topical themes, current events, campaigns, and celebratory and awareness days taking place during the quarter.

amp joins GLAAD’s Campus Ambassador Program and Rising Stars Program as part of the organization’s commitment to LGBTQ youth. Each year, the Campus Ambassador Program selects passionate LGBTQ college and university students to provide support for GLAAD’s initiatives. Campus Ambassadors work to accelerate LGBTQ acceptance and end discrimination in their communities. The Rising Stars Program awards grants to young people who actively work to increase LGBTQ representation in global culture and their local communities.

“Along with the Campus Ambassador and Rising Stars programs, amp is an invitation for LGBTQ young people and their allies to join a community of supportive and inspiring advocates,” said Clare Kenny, GLAAD campaigns manager who heads Youth Engagement Programming. “To further uplift young LGBTQ aspiring creators, amp contributors will have the opportunity to share their stories, get trained by the GLAAD Media Institute, and connect with GLAAD’s partners in the media.”

Photo: Michaela Hook is a GLAAD Campus Ambassador and senior at Chapman University studying Creative Writing. She hopes to one day start a creative writing magazine for LGBTQ+ youth.