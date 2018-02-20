BRC celebrates 5th annual Bisexual Health Awareness month campaign

The Bisexual Resource Center will celebrate its 5th annual Bisexual Health Awareness Month with the launch of a social media campaign beginning March 1, 2018. BHAM aims to both motivate the bisexual community to make changes to improve their health and also inspire friends of the bi+ community to play an active role in improving the health of their bisexual friends, family, and community members. This year, the campaign “BHAM’s 5-Year Bi-ography” will reflect on the progress of the recent past and highlight actions needed for more substantial change in the future.

Throughout March, the BRC will partner with various LGBTQ organizations to feature research, resources, and action — BiCast, BiNetUSA, Bisexual Research Collaborative on Health, Family Values @ Work, Fenway Health, GLAAD, GLSEN, the Lesbians of Color Symposium Collective, the LGBT Health Resource Center of Chase Brexton Health Care, the Los Angeles Bi Task Force, and PAVES.

The campaign will run on the BRC’s Twitter @BRC_Central (using #BiHealthMonth and #BHAM18), Facebook, Tumblr, blog, and campaign website. The BRC invites individuals and organizations to participate in the campaign online and within their communities.

March 5–9 : Research: what progress has the bi+ community seen in the recent past?

: Research: what progress has the bi+ community seen in the recent past? March 12–16 : Reflections: what has changed in the recent past? How can we achieve a brighter future for the bi+ community?

: Reflections: what has changed in the recent past? How can we achieve a brighter future for the bi+ community? March 19–23 : Resources: what tools exist to empower you to improve your health or the health of the bi+ community?

: Resources: what tools exist to empower you to improve your health or the health of the bi+ community? March 26–30 : Action: what changes can you make to improve your health or the health of the bi+ community?

“As more and more people, both in the straight and lesbian/gay communities, start to learn about the great disparities faced by members of the bi+ communities, the movement inches forward,” said BRC President Kate Estrop. “Year five is a good time to look back and reflect. However, we cannot assess our growth without also acknowledging how much work still needs to be done, especially for our bi+ communities of color, trans and nonbinary communities, and disabled communities. We hope you will join us in this continuing effort for all, not just some.”