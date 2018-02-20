Equality Utah seeks FT Office Coordinator

Equality Utah is the state’s largest LGBTQ civil rights organization. They lead efforts for LGBTQ civil rights at the state and local levels through a range of strategies including lobbying legislators and other elected and appointed officials; sponsoring bills and opposing negative legislation; building coalitions; and, empowering individuals and other organizations to engage in the legislative process.

EU is currently seeking a full-time Office Coordinator.

The successful candidate will provide administrative support to EU office functions and databases. Duties include maintaining the membership database, coding expenses and reports, tracking donors, performing general office duties, and assisting at community events. This position reports to the associate director.

Duties and Responsibilities

• Perform administrative duties, including opening/distributing mail, filling out financial logs, making daily deposits and coding expenses

• Order outreach materials, procure office supplies

• Ship items and packages to EU members periodically

• Update membership database (EveryAction) and develop monthly membership reports for EU finance committee and directors

• Assist with community events, including registration setup and breakdown

• Support EU staff as needed, first person on site in the morning, answer phones

• Responsible for tracking and maintaining member participation and engagement statistics by creating reports for member involvement

• Provide excellent customer service to every EU member

Qualifications

• College degree in business, communications, marketing preferred; or comparable work experience

• Experience in office administration and customer service fields a plus

• Competency with data collection and EveryAction and/or Quickbooks

• Community outreach experience desirable

• Highly organized with the ability to meet deadlines in a collaborative environment

• This position requires occasional evening and weekend availability

• Candidates for this position must support the mission and vision of Equality Utah

Location: Salt Lake City

How to Apply: Please send resume and cover letter to info@equalityutah.org.

Closing Date: February 28, 2018