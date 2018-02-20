Neighborhood House expands with $15M facility

Under the helm of executive director, Jennifer Nuttall, the Neighborhood House will break ground on a new facility in the next couple of months, with an expected finish date in 2020. Construction of the new $15 million, 57,000 square-foot building, on the existing 5.5-acre lot, will be done in phases, without interruption of service. The new building will allow Neighborhood House to serve an additional 100 families and also increase access to critical community-based resources. Although construction planning is underway, the nonprofit still needs to raise $2.5 million.

Neighborhood House has a 124-year legacy of nurturing and educating children and helping families with aging and disabled adults. They offer nationally accredited toddler, preschool, afterschool, and summer programs for children age 15 months to 12-years old. On the other end of the spectrum, they provide day care and support services for adults who need supervised care during the day, allowing more adults in the community to age in place.

Each year, they provide more than 55,000 days of care and serve more than 100,000 meals to more than 500 children and adults — with services on a sliding-fee scale. Since 1894, Neighborhood House has been committed to helping hard-working, low-income families maintain stable employment and achieve self-sufficiency by having access to quality, affordable care for their loved ones.

The nonprofit additionally has a monthly “pay-it-forward” program called Neighborhood House Gives Back. Neighborhood adults donate goods to other nonprofits. For instance, tomorrow, February 21, clients of the Neighborhood House Adult Day Services are taking baked homemade oatmeal, peanut butter, and honey treats for the shelter pets waiting to find forever homes; as well as, beds, blankets, store-bought food, and plenty of love.

“I have been witness to the long-lasting and incredible impact volunteers can have on a nonprofit,” said Nuttall. “Neighborhood House would not be able to serve our community the way we do without those that give their time, effort, and funds, and so we have made it our mission to give back to other not for profits in our area.”

Nuttal initially started at Neighborhood House as a client in 2006, taking her two children to participate in the program as a single working mom. She began her career in the nonprofit world as a volunteer, driven by a passion for helping others. Before moving to Neighborhood House in 2010 as the new development director, Nuttall served seven years as the program director for the Utah Pride Center.

Nutall has been executive director of Neighborhood House since 2016. To donate click, https://www.nhutah.org/give/capital-campaign.