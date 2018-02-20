Utah Pride looking for additional leadership members for 2018 fest

The Utah Pride Festival is looking for dedicated individuals to join their leadership team — a program of the Utah Pride Center. Leadership volunteers will commit to several planning meetings in advance of the festival, beginning in January, as well as to work approximately 40 hours during Pride Week May 30–June 3, 2018. This year all leadership applicants including returning leaders will be participating in the interview process. Look for an email or call from a member of the volunteer team to schedule your interview.

Apply here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfH7x7anGsowVOmS9heh-iwViveMIwZtCkqYCV4hdlvWWx1lw/viewform.

Please contact Ash or Sasha at sashaluksmorgan@utahpridecenter.org or ashhoughton@utahpridecenter.org with any questions or concerns.

Utah Pride unites, empowers, and celebrates Utah’s diverse LGBTQ+ community by providing a safe and welcoming space for education, partnerships, services and events which advance our collective health, wellness, and success.