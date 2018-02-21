Country singer Chase Sansing releases ‘Begins with You’ coming-out anthem video

Rising young country artist Chase Sansing has released the music video to accompany his single “Begins with You.” The Mississippi native shot the video at various locations throughout Nashville and incorporates footage from gay pride festivals in Louisville, Chicago, Murfreesboro and Nashville.

“I wrote this song two and a half years ago after coming out,” says Sansing. “After coming out, I felt like I could finally sing the songs I really wanted to sing. I grew up struggling with balancing being a country singer and being gay because I knew the two didn’t mix that well.”

It’s a struggle many musicians in Nashville face as the country music industry has not been as accepting of LGBT as the rest of the music world. Many country artists including Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Toby Keith, and Little Big Town have been vocal about their support of same-sex marriage and equality. However, the overall industry hasn’t been as supportive.

Sansing, 24, wrote “Begins with You” a few days after coming out, and recorded it at Prime Cut Studio in Nashville. “I began traveling to pride festivals to interview and film people who struggled just like me. It took me two years to finish the project because I wanted to do it right.”

Additional video was shot at various Nashville locations including the memorable giraffe scenes shot at the Nashville Zoo.

“This song is my new start to being the singer I’ve always wanted to be because country music is about singing the truth and if I’m not singing the truth and what I’m truly feeling then I’m not singing country music. I wrote this song specifically to reach out to kids that are like me and are growing up in a small town thinking they are different and that there’s something wrong with them and that it’s a bad thing. I hope this song shows them that it’s not and they are perfect the way they are.”

Sansing offers additional words of encouragement: “The most important thing I’d say about this song is that I hope it reaches a kid who feels like I did when I was keeping my secret from everyone. I hope it tells them that it’s okay.”

Click here to watch “Begins with You”: https://youtu.be/S1cd7ILpLa4